Postdoctoral researcher in Plant Biology
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2024-07-03
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Örebro universitet i Örebro
, Karlskoga
, Hällefors
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher in Plant Biology at the School of Science and Technology, Örebro university, for a fixed-term position of two years starting with a possibility of extension depending on successful future grant applications.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Biology.
Background
A two-years postdoctoral position funded by The Knowledge Foundation (KKS) is available starting 1 October 2024 to work on molecular and physiological mechanisms underlying acclimation of conifer seedlings to UV radiation and high light stress. Norway spruce (Picea abies (L.) Karst.) and Scots pine (Pinus sylvestris L.) are the most predominant and economically important tree species in Sweden and Scandinavia. The production of tree seedlings of these species is key for the regeneration of Swedish forests. However, seedlings of these conifers, when grown in forest nurseries, often lack acclimation to high light and high ultraviolet (UV) irradiance present in sunlight. This can lead to photoinhibition and damage of their photosynthetic apparatus, ultimately impeding their growth, fitness, and survival, thus hindering their production. To address this critical issue, the research aims to use UV and visible light to improve Norway spruce and Scots pine seedling acclimation, reducing damage from high light and UV stress in commercial plant production.
The postdoc will pursue research at Örebro Life Science Centre at the School of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Swedish companies Svenska Skosplantor and Heliospectra AB. The Örebro Life Science Centre provides a creative multidisciplinary environment with a focus on basic and applied research of living systems. At the School of Science and Technology, internationally renowned research is pursued in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics, computer science, and mechanical engineering. Örebro University is one of the fastest growing universities in Sweden with approximately 16 000 students and 1600 employees and ranks among the top 500 universities in the world according to Times Higher Education 2022.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree, to consolidate and develop primarily their research skills.
The successful candidate is expected to employ a combination of genetics, molecular and genomic approaches with physiological measurements to assess mechanisms mediating plant responses to UV radiation and other light qualities. The project involves work with Norway spruce, Scots pine and also Arabidopsis as model species. The experiments will be conducted both at Örebro university greenhouse and at forest nurseries from Svenska Skogsplantor. In addition to research, the postdoc will be involved in the supervision of Bachelor and MSc students at Örebro university.
Qualifications and assessment criteria
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/
Information
This is a fixed-term full-time position for two years starting 1 October 2024, with a possibility of extension. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Luis Orlando Morales (supervisor) +46 739434429, email: luis.morales@oru.se
, Henrik Olsson (Head of School), +46 19 301236, e-mail: henrik.olsson@oru.se
or Ingrid Ericson Jogsten (Head of Division of Natural Sciences) +46 1930 12 09, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
for administrative questions.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterized by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Cover letter, outlining why you are interested in this position and how you can contribute to our research environment at Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience relevant to this position
• Account of research qualifications and experience relevant to this position
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian or Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found at our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2024-07-31. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), http://www.oru.se/ Arbetsplats
Örebro universitet Jobbnummer
8783322