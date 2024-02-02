Postdoctoral researcher in physiology and ecology of denitrification
2024-02-02
About the position
Denitrification is a multi-step process associated with both the production and consumption of the potent greenhouse gas N2O. Studying how organisms with the ability to complete different or similar steps of the process provides an interesting platform for evaluating multispecies interactions. The roles of the postdoc will be to generate data on the drivers and consequences of variation in the denitrification trait within soil communities by designing and implementing microcosm experiments and completing single cell RNA sequencing, and to analyse and publish the resultant data.
The postdoc will join a dynamic and internationally recognized team working at the biogeochemical interface of soil organic matter dynamics. Furthermore, the project will be conducted in collaboration with the Soil Microbiology group within the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology at SLU, Uppsala.
Your profile
The successful candidate must hold a PhD in the biological sciences focused on molecular biology, microbial physiology/metabolism, microbial ecology, or another relevant subject.
The candidate should have documented experience with bacterial cultivation and molecular biology. Knowledge and previous experience of work with anaerobic microbiology, bioinformatics, transcriptomics or physiology of N-cycling microorganisms are considered merits. The applicant shall have documented capabilities of autonomous scientific research work and skills in writing scientific publications and good ability in English, both orally and written. We are looking for a highly motivated, open-minded and flexible candidate who will contribute positively to the development of the research environment, and personal fit will be an essential part of the selection process.
Postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, and we are therefore primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is at most three years old (excluding breaks for parental or medical leave).
Interested applicants must submit the following (in English): (1) CV including a list of publications and skills; (2) PhD degree certificate and link to/copy of doctoral thesis; (3) a cover letter including a description of past research and current research interests (max 2 A4 pages); (4) The names and contact information for at least two references.
About us
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
August - September 2024 or according to agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 29 February 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
