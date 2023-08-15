Postdoctoral researcher in machine learning and robotics
2023-08-15
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher in machine learning and robotics for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Computer Science.
Background
The focus of this position is machine learning for skill transfer in robots. The assignment is for fundamental research on algorithms and models for representation, transfer, combination, and adaptation of skills. Prior knowledge, experience, and interest in reinforcement learning, robotics, and machine learning are advantageous for this position.
This position is part of a research project about teams of robots working for and with humans (TeamRob) with other academic and industrial collaborators in Sweden. Within this project, the scope of this position is research and development of approaches for skill transfer between different tasks and different robots. This position is hosted at the adaptive and interpretable learning systems lab (AILS) at the center for applied autonomous sensors systems (AASS). The lab's research focus are interpretable machine learning methods for adaptation, transfer, and continual learning with emphasis on methods that represent uncertainty and provide insights.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree to consolidate and develop primarily their research skills.
This position is primarily focused on research and publishing results in high-impact peer-reviewed venues. Further, if suitable, the postdoctoral researcher can assist in supervision of doctoral students and take an active role in developing the research environment.
Qualifications and assessment criteria
Information
This is a full-time position for a fixed term of two years. The salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the scientific aspects of this position, contact Johannes A. Stork, email: johannesandreas.stork@oru.se
. For other information regarding this position, please contact the Head of Unit, Lars Karlsson, email: lars.karlsson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter detailing suitability for this position (max. 1 page, in English)
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience (in English)
• Account of research qualifications and experience (in English)
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in English, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2023-09-22. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), Örebro University is required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Ersättning
