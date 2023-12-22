Postdoctoral Researcher in High Performance Computing
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Be part of PRIDE, EPI and its EuroHPC sister projects developing next generation high performance processing technologies based on vector architectures and processing-in-memory.
Become a leader in HPC, by developing your supervision, teaching and engineering skills.
Join our diverse and inclusive team in the beautiful city of Gothenburg, on the Swedish west coast.
Project description
As a postdoctoral researcher with a focus on programming models, your main task will be to link our programming model efforts in the SSF PRIDE, and the EuroHPC EUPilot and eProcessor projects. The focus of PRIDE are processing-in-memory technologies. The focus of EUPilot and eProcessor are long vector multicore architectures. The goal of our team is to develop effective runtime support to program these architectures using programming models such as OpenMP and SYCL.
The core team currently consists of seven members, five of which are women. We are part of the computing systems unit (4 professors) within the unit of Computing Networks and Systems, which itself belongs to the Compute Science and Engineering department. Our team contributes to many Swedish and European projects. The team also has a long running collaboration with Riken-CCS in Kobe, Japan. The team meets once a week to discuss updates and research topics. In addition the team leader holds individual weekly meetings with all PhD students and postdocs.
Our research infrastructure is provided mainly by NAISS (National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden) and C3SE (Chalmers Centre for Computational Science and Engineering). Our partners and funding projects provide access to hardware testbeds, such as RISC-V vector processors, Fujitsu A64FX, Graviton3, FPGAs, etc.
As a postdoc you will be given significant autonomy and responsibility. You will participate in the co-supervision of PhD students, and you will be involved in teaching. Courses on supervision and teaching skills are offered by Chalmers. The goal is to effectively prepare you for a future academic career. The position is designed for a two-year period, with a possibility to extend the employment to three years.
Information about the division and the department
The Computer Architecture Research Group, within the Division of Computer Networks and Systems under the leadership of Professor Per Stenström, is conducting research on design principles for the next generation of computer systems. To ease the programming task and yet achieve high computational performance at as high energy efficiency as possible is an important objective in the knowledge generation process that the group contributes with. To this end, the group has a solid track record and a long-term focus on contributing to design principles of parallel computers. Four senior faculty members, six postdocs and over ten Ph.D students are engaged in research in Computer Architecture. The group is engaged in several EU and national projects with strong ties to industry, among them the European Processor Initiative.
Major responsibilities
• Lead our research on moldability and locality in OpenMP and SYCL
• Research how to compile SYCL programs to long vector multicore architectures
• Research extensions to OpenMP and SYCL to support the PIM (processing-in-memory) paradigm
• Teaching and Co-supervision of PhD students
• Support the PI in leading two workpackages in two separate European projects.
Qualifications
You have a PhD degree in a field related to High Performance Computing. You are highly motivated, self-propelled, energetic, independent and with a well-developed analytical problem-solving ability. As a person, you are empathetic, loyal and have high ethical standards. Your communication skills in English (literal as well as oral) are of a high quality.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230802 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-01-31
For questions, please contact:
Miquel Pericas, Computer Networks and Systems, miquelp@chalmers.se
, +46317721705
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8349064