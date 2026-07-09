Postdoctoral Researcher in Computational Social Science
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2026-07-09
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Department of Ecology
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is one of Northern Europe largest academic hubs for ecological research and offers a dynamic and excellent research environment with modern infrastructure. The Department of Ecology has about 150 employees, of whom around 40 work at the Grimsö Research Station in Bergslagen. Together, the SLU Ecology Centre and Grimsö Research Station conduct research on sustainable agriculture and forestry, plant protection, nature conservation, and wildlife management, and provide scientific knowledge to inform Sweden and Europe's environmental policies.
About the position
Project
Can we foresee the outcomes of public policies, political choices and other decisions? We are finding out by developing serious games and running them using AI.
We are building large-scale simulations of societal processes (environmental negotiations, nature conservation policies, and hybrid-threat scenarios) in which every actor is an autonomous AI agent powered by Large Language Models (LLMs). These agents simulate real-world stakeholders, from government ministers to interest groups, and interact through natural language in complex strategic settings. We then run thousands of iterations to map the distribution of outcomes. This effort is part of a new research program Articulating Complexity ( https://www.slu.se/articulating-complexity/).
We are looking for an ambitious post-doc to join this effort.
Tasks and duties
You are the person who makes the simulations meaningful. The technical infrastructure produces outputs in the form of thousands of LLM-generated texts from prompts. Your job is to ensure that these outputs are grounded in real human behavior, real political dynamics, and real institutional logic. Concretely this means:
Scenario architecture. Each simulation is defined by a scenario with an initial world state, a cast of agents, communication channels, institutional constraints, document corpora. You will design scenarios focusing on negotiations of nature conservation policies and socio-ecological hybrid warfare.
Agent persona construction. For each agent you will define the identity prompt, ideology vector, personality traits, decision mode weights, and the affect parameters that govern when agents escalate beyond their default moderation. This means extracting positions, rhetorical styles, strategic preferences, and psychological profiles from real-world sources.
Analysis and validation of simulation outputs. After Monte Carlo runs, you will analyze the distribution of outcomes (e.g. which policies emerge) and will also design behavioural signature validation (e.g. verifying that simulated agents exhibit the expected action distributions when compared against empirical baselines).
Publication and dissemination. You will co-author scientific publications from the project. The research will produce papers at the intersection of computational social science, ecology, security studies, and AI, a space with very few competitors and high visibility.
You will work closely with the PI (Guillaume Chapron https://www.slu.se/en/profilepages/c/guillaume-chapron/%20)
and a research engineer in AI (recruited concurrently). The three of you will form the core team.
Your profile
Required
A PhD in computational social science (or political science, psychology, behavioural economics, evolutionary anthropology or a related field) with strong quantitative skills. The PhD must be completed by the start date.
Ability to reflect about strategic behaviour, political dynamics, or social processes in a structured, analytical way, whether through formal models, experiments or quantitative analysis.
Willingness to work with AI and LLMs. You should be comfortable working critically with AI-generated outputs, interpreting how LLMs respond to instructions, and contributing to the design, testing, and refinement of prompts.
Strong writing skills: clarity, precision, and the ability to communicate across disciplinary boundaries.
Desirable
Experience with agent-based modelling, game theory, simulation, or experimental methods in the social sciences.
Experience with LLMs and their capabilities for simulating human behaviour such as the emerging literature on "silicon samples" and next-generation social simulations.
Understanding of institutional design, legislative procedures, or multi-level governance. The simulation enforces procedural constraints, and designing these correctly requires knowing how real institutions actually work.
Reading proficiency in Swedish, not required but an advantage.
Assessment criteria
Applications will be assessed on the following:
Intellectual depth and originality. We are looking for someone who has demonstrated the ability to produce genuinely novel ideas, not incremental extensions of existing work. Your PhD thesis, publications, or research statement should show that you think independently and are drawn to hard, underexplored scientific problems.
Interdisciplinary range. The ideal candidate is not easily captured by a single disciplinary label. If your work connects political behaviour, psychology, strategic interaction, and computational methods, even in an unconventional way, you are more interesting to us than a narrow specialist with a longer publication list.
Fit with the project's ambition. This is a project that aims to pioneer a new field and we want someone who finds that proposition thrilling rather than risky. Your application should make clear why this project, not just why a postdoc. Because the research area is new, you also need to be able to work in relative isolation.
Cross-discipline disposition. You will work daily with questions from very different disciplines: computer science, AI, ecology, political science, geopolitics. The ability to communicate across disciplinary silos is essential. Interpersonal skills will form an important part of the assessment.
Location:
The position is based either at Grimsö or at Uppsala, with a possibility to be partly based at another Swedish academic institution with a core expertise in computational social science.
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 24 months, with possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%.
Start date:
As agreed, as soon as possible after recruitment.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 14 July 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below. Application requirements are available on the SLU website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Researcher
Guillaume Chapron guillaume.chapron@slu.se Jobbnummer
9998441