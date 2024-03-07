Postdoctoral researcher in antibiotic mechanism of action studies
2024-03-07
A 2-year postdoctoral researcher position is available in the Antibiotic Research Group, led by Associate Professor Michaela Wenzel, in the Division of Chemical Biology, Department of Life Sciences, at Chalmers University of Technology. The position is mainly research-based and focuses on mechanism of action studies of novel antimicrobial compounds with microscopic and spectroscopic techniques, but also contains lab management tasks and student supervision.
Project description
The discovery of antibiotics such as penicillin revolutionized modern medicine. Formerly deadly diseases became easily treatable and infections following childbirth or surgical procedures could be effectively medicated. However, this privileged situation could change drastically over the next years. Bacteria possess a remarkable capability to genetically adapt and become increasingly resistant to existing antibiotics. Only few new antibiotics have been developed in the last decades, which makes it increasingly difficult to keep up with the development of bacterial resistance. To reverse this trend and prevent a fallback into a pre-antibiotic era, we need to advance antibiotic discovery and minimize the development and spread of antibiotic resistance. In order to achieve this, it is essential to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the activity of antibiotics. We are particularly interested in compounds that target the bacterial cell envelope.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Chemical Biology is a dynamic research environment that is home to several young and active research groups that work on biomolecules and their function in cellular environments. Sharing a common goal to address urgent challenges related to human health, the division comprises a broad expertise ranging from single molecule biophysics to cellular and organismal biology.
Major responsibilities
The project focuses on novel antibiotic candidates that target cell envelope structures in Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, including pathogenic strains. The successful candidate will analyze how these compounds attack bacterial cells using advanced cell biological methods, fluorescence live cell imaging, fluorescence spectroscopy, selected in vitro assays, and stress response profiling. A specific focus lies on elucidating effects of antibiotics on membrane fluidity and membrane-bound proteins. The project centers around microscopic techniques but will also include molecular cloning and biochemical assays. The position also includes laboratory organization and student supervision as well as project management and communication.
Qualifications
The successful candidate must hold a PhD degree in microbiology or an adjacent field. Additional qualifications in molecular biology, cell biology, and biochemistry are a merit.
Experience in microbiology, including handling pathogenic bacteria (Gram-positive and Gram-negative), as well as fluorescence live cell imaging and spectroscopy is required. The position also requires experience with conducting and coordinating antimicrobial mechanism of action studies.
Expertise in molecular cloning and protein biochemistry techniques is a plus. Ideally, the successful candidate is apt in using fluorescent membrane dyes and reporters, in particular those for measuring membrane fluidity and domain distribution. A thorough experience with student supervision and project management, as well as experience with laboratory management tasks are additional merits.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240155 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-05
For questions, please contact:
Dr Michaela Wenzel, Chemical Biology, wenzelm@chalmers.se
, +46 31-7722074
