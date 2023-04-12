Postdoctoral researcher for neutron scattering laws
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking to appoint a Postdoctoral researcher for neutron scattering laws on a fixed-term contract for a period of 18 months.
As our next Postdoctoral researcher within our Spallation Physics group you will work on the development of simulation software related to the neutron sources development. The development of the simulation software will be carried out through the integration/extension of the freely available software package NCrystal with openly available codes, such as OpenMC and McStas, and will include effects relevant to the simulation of neutron transport through materials of interest to the project, such as intercalated graphites and the clathrate hydrides. Of course, you will also use the developed software to simulate previous and/or future experiments for validation purposes.
About you:
First and foremost, we are looking for a candidate with a strong interest in academic research, an interest to collaborate and exchange knowledge and who is good in documenting the work. Good oral and written proficiency in English is required, as well as the capacity to work both independently and in a team. To be successful in this position the candidate must be able to interact well with others and to work in a balanced way even when demands are high.
Our work environment is characterised by fast growth, fast pace of work, and an international atmosphere with highly skilled personnel. You must therefore enjoy the diversity of such an environment and have a personality suited for the challenges it presents. Our work environment is exciting and forward thinking and relies heavily on personal initiative.
All applicants must have a doctoral degree or equivalent experience in physics or a related area, with good knowledge of the accelerator physics, nuclear physics and particle physics. Excellent capabilities to perform research shall be demonstrated through publications in peer-reviewed journals and/or at important conferences in the accelerator domain. Solid knowledge of particle tracking and beam optics codes, experience in similar roles and having a record of active participation in similar research are advantage and knowledge in programming and computation will have a positive impact.
It would also be a distinct advantage if you have prior experience with scientific programming using C++ or Fortran and also Monte-Carlo codes such as MCNP, Geant4, OpenMC, and PHITS.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-30604 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
