Postdoctoral Researcher For An Alma Advanced Data Product Pipeline
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-12-21
Onsala Space Observatory (OSO) division at Chalmers University is looking for a Postdoctoral Researcher to lead the development of an Advanced Data Product (ADP) pipeline for the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA). The position is for two years with the possibility of extension. It is expected that 50% of the time of this postdoc will be dedicated to the ADP pipeline effort, and 50% to pursue research in own scientific interests.
Project description
We have been awarded an ESO grant to adapt existing tools developed for spectral line source finding in large HI spectral line surveys from SKA precursors (e.g. SoFiA-2) to the spectral line output from the ALMA Science pipeline. The goal is to produce an end-to-end pipeline which identifies, parametrizes, and catalogs spectral line detections in image cubes from the ALMA Science Archive; performs quality assurance on the source finding results; and produces advanced data products on a per-source basis to be re-ingested to the ALMA archive. The pipeline will be adapted to work for both compact and extended sources and for cubes with both single and multiple spectral lines. While the overall project will be directed by Dr. Kelley Hess, the postdoc will lead the development and integration of the ADP pipeline, and will be supported by domain-specific expertise within the ADP team. At Onsala, the postdoc will work closely with experts from the Nordic ALMA Regional Center (ARC), and will be embedded within the globally distributed SoFiA software development team. We expect the postdoc will lead the publication of ADP pipeline. In addition, it will be made publicly available for ALMA users, as well as delivered back to ESO to be run on data from the archive.
About the position
We are looking for an applicant with advanced software skills, experience with version control (e.g. git/github), ability to work in a distributed software team, and excellent communication skills. Previous experience with writing and/or implementing astronomical data reduction pipelines is desirable, and experience with radio spectral line data is advantageous but not essential. Applicants who feel the development of a spectral line ADP pipeline will enhance their own scientific research are strongly encouraged. We expect that the development of the ADP pipeline will have a significant and far reaching positive impact for ALMA users. Further, the software skillset developed here will prepare the candidate to take advantage of future large surveys, and/or software development for current and future facilities such as ALMA, SKA, etc.
The science aspect of this position is open and links to research ongoing at Chalmers are strongly encouraged. OSO and the Astronomy and plasma physics (AoP) divisions at Chalmers host about 50 staff members involved in fields such as active galactic nuclei, evolved stars, exoplanets, galaxy formation and evolution, galaxy groups and clusters, interstellar medium, star formation, magnetic field structure in the Milky Way, and astrochemistry, as well as radio astronomical instrumentation and data processing. The Observatory operates several radio telescopes for astronomy in Sweden, including a LOFAR station and 20 m + 25 m telescopes which carry out single dish and VLBI observations. OSO also has a bilateral arrangement with the Max Plank Institute for Radio Astronomy enabling observing access to the APEX telescope in Chile. The position comes with equipment and generous travel funds.
Major responsibilities
Your responsibility as a postdoc will be to integrate the software workflow including testing key aspects of the existing software on different classes of ALMA data, writing software modules for aspects of the pipeline that do not yet exist, and implementing the ADP pipeline. The development will be supported by domain-specific expertise within the team. We do not yet know all the best solutions for the pipeline, and we expect to learn and innovate as the project progresses. It is expected that a final product of the pipeline development will include delivering the product to ESO, as well as the opportunity to publish a description of the pipeline and/or a demonstration of its application to ALMA data, facilitating research and knowledge generation.
In addition, you are expected to pursue your own scientific research. It does not need to be related to the ADP, although if the ADP can additionally benefit your own science we recognize that as a potential strength.
Information about the division and department
As a postdoc you will be part of the Onsala Space Observatory Division of the Department of Space, Earth and Environment (SEE). Onsala Space Observatory is the Swedish national facility for radio astronomy. We host the Nordic ARC, the Swedish SKA Regional Center (SWE-SRC), as well as research groups in Advanced Receiver Development, and Space Geodesy and Geodynamics.
Astronomy and astrophysics research at Chalmers is hosted within two divisions at SEE: Onsala Space Observatory, and Astronomy and Plasma Physics. Physically, we are situated both at the observatory in Onsala, south of Gothenburg, and at the main Johanneberg campus in Gothenburg. The candidate will have access to SWE-SRC computing resources and will join a vibrant international department of researchers with multi-wavelength expertise.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position you must have completed a PhD or equivalent degree in astrophysics, astronomy, physics, chemistry or scientific computing, by the start of the position. Proficiency with programming is essential; knowledge of C and/or Python is desirable. Experience with data pipelines and/or spectral line radio astronomy are considered an asset. In addition, excellent writing and communication skills in English are required.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of extension.
Expected start is as early as May 2024 or as soon as possible.
