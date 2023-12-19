Postdoctoral Position: Reproductive Biology in Medium-sized Mammals
2023-12-19
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) generates knowledge for a sustainable management of our natural resources, while challenging established knowledge through critical thinking and a curious, open perspective. Our activities encompass plants, animals, and humans worldwide, with a focus on the green sector, including forestry, agriculture, and water management. Research in wildlife biology is primarily conducted at the Department of Ecology (Grimsö), the Department of Wildlife, Fish & Environment, and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science.
About the position
The timing of hunting seasons is largely determined by ethical considerations based on the reproductive biology of the game species. Hunting seasons may need to be adjusted due to changing game populations, new biological knowledge, or climate changes affecting the timing of reproduction and offspring independence. Thus, updated knowledge of the reproductive biology of game species is necessary for making informed decisions about hunting seasons.
During the latest revision of Swedish hunting seasons, it was noted that hunting might occur during the reproductive season of red fox (Vulpes vulpes), badger (Meles meles), pine marten (Martes martes), polecat (Mustela putorius), mountain hare (Lepus timidus), European hare (Lepus europaeus), and beaver (Castor fiber). Therefore, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency is now funding a research program to investigate the timing of reproduction in these species, as well as when and how they currently are hunted.
Key research questions within the program include:
• When are the offspring born, and what is the geographical variation?
• When is the suckling period, and when do young become independent in different parts of Sweden?
• How is the timing of reproduction affected by a changing environment, and what changes can we expect in the future?
We will combine data from various sources, and collected through different methods, to address these questions. The program provides a unique opportunity for comparative studies on how environmental factors affect the reproductive biology of medium-sized mammals.
The advertised position focuses on the collection and analysis of images from wildlife cameras, primarily to investigate the reproductive biology of pine martens, polecats, and beavers. You will have a coordinating role in data collection, method development, data analysis and scientific writing.
Your profile
You have a Ph.D. in ecology, reproductive biology, veterinary medicine, or a related field, with documented experience in statistically analysing large datasets. Experience with wildlife monitoring using camera traps is highly advantageous, as is experiences of combining statistical methods and data from different sources. Knowledge of reproductive biology and life history theory of mammals is a plus, as well as knowledge of Swedish wildlife management and hunting legislation. Experience from citizen science, hormone analysis, DNA analysis of faeces, and determining reproductive status through dissections of biological material are also advantageous.
We are looking for an ambitious, creative, and enthusiastic person with excellent communication skills in English (both spoken and written), particularly in leading the writing of scientific publications and communicating science to the public. Proficiency in Swedish or another Scandinavian language is beneficial due to the reliance on citizen science and collaboration with various stakeholders in wildlife management. You enjoy working in a team while having the ability to lead sub-projects in your areas of expertise.
A valid driver's license (B-körkort) is a requirement for the position.
A postdoctoral position is primarily intended for individuals who have completed their Ph.D. within the last three years.
Location:
Department of Wildlife, Fish & Environmental Studies, Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
February 2024, or by agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application by the deadline of January 14th, 2024, via the application button. We are recruiting four postdoctoral researchers who will apply different methods to all species within the research program, while working closely together. The exact distribution of tasks among positions may be adjusted based on the qualifications of the applicants. Therefore, we encourage interested candidates to apply for multiple positions within the program (link to additional ads).
Selection among eligible applicants is based on:
1. a 1-2 page personal letter in English, describing yourself as an applicant and your motivation and fit for the project; 2) your CV, including education, publications, and relevant work experience; 3) a link to your doctoral thesis, copies of degree certificates and academic merits, transcripts from previous studies at the undergraduate and advanced levels at universities or colleges; 4) a list of at least two references familiar with the applicant's qualifications; 5) interviews with the top-ranked candidates.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
