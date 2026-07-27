Postdoctoral position in Plant Evolutionary Genomics and Pangenomics
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2026-07-27
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Postdoctoral position in Plant Evolutionary Genomics and Pangenomics
Department of Plant Biology
About the position
A postdoctoral position in plant evolutionary genomics is available in the Yant Lab at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) in Uppsala, Sweden. The Yant Lab develops computational and genomic approaches to understand evolution, adaptation, genome dynamics, and whole-genome duplication across diverse plant systems (see https://www.yantlab.net/).
The project is funded through a Formas grant aimed at restoring European ash (Fraxinus excelsior) populations threatened by ash dieback. The successful candidate will contribute to developing the first Swedish-focused European ash pangenome, integrating long-read genome assemblies with population-scale sequencing to understand disease resistance and local adaptation across Europe.
The project combines large-scale population genomics, graph-based pangenomics, structural variant discovery, genome-wide association studies, and evolutionary genomics using state-of-the-art long-read sequencing and computational genomic approaches. The successful candidate will work closely with collaborators at other SLU campuses, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and other European partners, contributing to both methodological developments and biological discovery.
The project offers an opportunity to work at the forefront of plant evolutionary genomics while contributing directly to forest restoration and conservation.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate with a PhD in botany, evolutionary biology, genetics, genomics, bioinformatics, plant biology, or a related subject deemed equivalent by the employer. The applicant should have a strong publication record relative to career stage and demonstrated ability to conduct independent research. The ideal candidate will have experience in all of the following areas:
• large scale population genomics, demographic inference, and evolutionary genomics
• graph-based pangenomics and structural variant analysis, ideally in plants
• genotype-environment association (GEA/EAA) or GWAS
• programming in Python, with extensive experience working in Linux and multiple HPC environments.
• population genomics across environmental gradients, including demographic inference and genotype–environment association analyses
Experience with long-read sequencing, structural variant analysis, graph-based genome analysis, and plant genomics is considered an advantage but is not required.
The successful candidate is expected to be a collaborative team member who will drive the project with creativity, independence, and scientific curiosity. Excellent written and spoken English is required.
Since postdoctoral appointments are career-development positions, priority will be given to candidates who received their doctoral degree within the past three years.
About us
The Department of Plant Biology (www.slu.se/en/vbsg) offers a creative and stimulating international environment and is one of several departments that make up the 'Uppsala BioCenter'. The department undertakes fundamental research on model organisms, agricultural crops, forest trees and bioenergy crops. Our main areas of research comprise the interaction of plants with microorganisms and other environmental stresses, plant growth and development, biotechnology and metabolic engineering, regulation of gene expression, population genetics, genome analysis, and the development of breeding systems. Species in use are model organisms such as the entire Arabidopsis genus, Physcomitrella, Cochlearia, crops such as rapeseed, basket willow (Salix), potato, and cereals, and pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi/oomycetes. The department is responsible for basic and advanced courses in general and molecular genetics, cell biology, gene technology, plant physiology, plant breeding, plant biochemistry and biotechnology, and molecular interactions between plants and pathogens. In addition, the department contributes to various courses together with other departments. Uppsala, Sweden ́s fourth-biggest city, has two universities and with more than 50 000 students a vibrant student atmosphere. It is located in the Greater Stockholm area and has an excellent connection to the Stockholm-Arlanda international airport.
For more information about the department visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/plant-biology-forest-genetics/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location: Uppsala.
Form of employment: Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope: 100%.
Start date: 1 November 2026.
Application: Please submit your application before deadline 31 August 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives: https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Contact person:
Levi Yant
Professorlevi.yant@slu.se
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Almas allé 5 (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Jobbnummer
10012624