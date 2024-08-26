Postdoctoral position in computational plasma physics
2024-08-26
The Plasma Theory group at the Department of Physics conducts research on acceleration and radiation generation in magnetic fusion, laser-produced and astrophysical plasmas. We are seeking a highly motivated individual to join the Extreme Plasma Flares project, a collaboration between the Swedish Institute of Space Science (IRF), Uppsala and Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm.
Plasma flares - explosive releases of magnetic energy - play a central role in such diverse phenomena as solar flares, aurora and fusion plasmas. One of the outstanding questions is what conditions lead to the most extreme electron acceleration events, creating massive energy fluxes at highly supra-thermal, up to relativistic, energies.
Information about the division
The Division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics performs research on theoretical and experimental subatomic physics, mathematical and high-energy physics, plasma and fusion physics, as well as nuclear physics. This diversity of research topics allows us to connect fundamental questions about the particles and forces governing our Universe to energy-related research. The methods of our investigations are also diverse and complementary, and range from theory and computer simulations to experiments in subatomic physics.
Major responsibilities
The postdoctoral project will be focused on developing theoretical and numerical models to simulate electron acceleration from magnetic reconnection, and to apply these models analyze extreme acceleration events and determine the key underlying mechanisms for efficient acceleration. The work will be performed in close collaboration with IRF, Uppsala and KTH, Stockholm.
Qualifications
PhD in physics is required (degree obtained before the employment begins). Excellent analytical and communication skills, both oral and written, and solid background in computational plasma physics are required. Previous experience in space plasma physics is considered as a strong advantage.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240462 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, including a complete list of publications
• Two references that we can contact
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-10-15
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Tünde Fülöp, Subatomic, High Energy and Plasma Physics, tunde@chalmers.se
, +46729867440
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
