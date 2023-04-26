Postdoctoral position in 2D materials for quatum technology.
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience focuses on research, innovation and education within future electronics, photonics, bio- and nanosystems. Close collaboration with Swedish and international partners within the academy, industry and society enables scientific excellence and creates an innovative environment. In addition to the 200 researchers and PhD students, MC2 houses a cleanroom for micro- and nanofabrication with the latest equipment, well-equipped research laboratories with state-of-the-art instrumentation.
At the Terahertz and Millimetre Wave Laboratory, we research new materials, devices and circuits for applications in the microwave, millimetre wave and terahertz, as well as IR regions. We explore electronic and photonic properties of new materials at nanoscale, fabricate novel devices in our state-of-the-art Nanofabrication facility at MC2 and evaluate these in various circuit/system demonstrators in our top-class characterisation facilities.
Our research finds applications in space communication, atmospheric science, astronomy, life science, radar sensors, THz-imaging systems, and future wireless communication systems.
Quantum communication, quantum computing, astronomical and ultra-long range space communication require processing and detecting electromagnetic radiation at the single-photon level. We develop a novel approach for such detectors with characteristics which define future advances of quantum technology in solving all-growing societal demands in high-speed and secure communication, space exploration, and material analysis of molecular and structural compositions at both research and industrial scales. Your research will focus on converting unique properties of 2-dimensional and quasi-2D materials into proof-of-concept single photon detectors ranging from microwave spectral range through the terahertz to IR and visible light. Particular weight will be placed on in-house synthesised epitaxial mono-layer graphene and ultra-thin superconducting films of magnesium diboride, MgB2. You will be involved both in nano-fabrication and device study involving Chalmers state-of-the-art clean room and measurements laboratory facilities. You are expected to work in a team of scientists in close collaboration between several research groups. Therefore, your collaborative and communication skills are an essential part in the required abilities for this position. At Chalmers University of Technology, postdoctoral researchers are expected to take the initiative in planning their own research, analysing results, prepare scientific papers.
Major responsibilities
As a postdoctoral fellow, you will be responsible to form and conduct your research following the main direction of the project. The goal is to study electronic and thermal properties in epitaxial monolayer graphene and ultra-thin magnesium diborid, patterned in nano-scale structures in order to reach single-photon sensing capabilities at microwave and infrared spectral ranges. Together with other members of the team you will work in the nanofabrication laboratory, chatacterization laboratory, design experiment, retreave and analyze experimental data, prepare scientific presentations and papers/reports.
Qualifications
A recent (max 3 years old) PhD in experimental physics, photonics, or microelectronics, focusing on electronic properties of graphene or superconductors either on the basic-properties level or on the level of the electronic device . We will mostly consider candidates with solid skills in nanofabrication (photo- and electron beam lithography, material analysis using AFM, SEM, and other material characterization instruments). Experience with microwave, terahertz, photonic techniques will be considered as a strong advantage. Documented courses in solid state physics on MSc or PhD program level. Good publication records in the relevant research area and good level of written English are essencial.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with a possible one year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230297 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-06-10]
For questions, please contact:
Sergey Cherednichenko, TML, serguei@chalmers.se
