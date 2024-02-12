Postdoctoral position: Dark reduction of mercury in peatland soil
Department of Forest Ecology and Management
We announce a one year postdoctoral position in mercury (Hg) biogeochemistry at the Department of Forest Ecology and Management.
Mercury is a globally spread pollutant having severe negative consequences on wildlife and human populations. Important biogeochemical processes are the transformation of inorganic Hg(II) to the bio-accumulating form of methyl mercury (MeHg) and its reduction to Hg(0). This is very critical reaction because it controls the cycling of Hg between land and atmosphere.
The position is funded by the research council VR with the aim to determine rates of Hg(II) reduction in peatlands of different age along a chronosequence. The current perception is that the rate of Hg(II) reduction is controlled by the electron donation and chemical complexation related to natural organic matter (NOM) functional groups. The project is a collaboration between Prof. Kevin Bishop (Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment), Prof. U Skyllberg (Department of Forest Ecology and Management) and Prof. E Björn (Umeå University).
About the position
The post-doc will conduct controlled laboratory experiments on model systems and on peat soils to determine rates of Hg(II) reduction and contribute to the development and evaluation of a mechanistic model by which Hg(II) reduction in peat soils could be better understood and quantified. In addition, the postdoctoral researcher is expected to participate in scientific discussions taking place during regular meetings within the collaborating research group community covering different aspects of Hg biogeochemistry in different environments such as lakes, sediments and peatland soils.
Your profile
Successful candidates will have a PhD in (bio)geochemistry, preferably with a focus on the environmental fate of mercury, or closely related fields. As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is five years old at most. .Scientific experience with laboratory studies on redox chemistry related to mercury reduction processes is a valuable merit. The project will be primarily conducted in the laboratory, but with some filed work. We require documented capability of autonomous scientific research work and skills in writing scientific publications and reports in English. Very good command of the English language, both written and spoken, is required.
About us
The department includes about 100 people of which 11 are professors. Our mission is to advance the understanding of forest ecosystems and how these should be managed today and in the future. For more information: http://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-ecology-management/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
