Postdoctoral position, Carbon balance and biodiversity of boreal forests
2025-08-26
Department of Forest Ecology and Management
Boreal forests are a key resource for Sweden's bio-based economy while also providing other important ecosystem services related to climate change mitigation and biodiversity. Sustaining these various goals whilst future climatic changes are projected to progress most rapidly in the boreal region, will require adaptive management strategies. For this purpose, a transformation from traditional rotation forestry towards continuous cover forestry methods is debated in Scandinavia as a way forward to increase biodiversity and climate resilience. This postdoc project will be based on empirical field studies with the aim to evaluate the consequences of alternative continuous cover forestry methods for key ecosystems services including timber production, carbon balance and biodiversity values in the boreal region of Sweden. The study sites are part of the SLU forest long-term trial series and located in boreal Sweden. Similar data from conventional rotation-forestry sites are available for further comparison. Thus, this project will deliver an evidence-based decision support to forest stakeholders and policy makers.
The postdoctoral candidate will join the research group of Prof. Matthias Peichl, Department of Forest Ecology and Management, SLU. During the project, the postdoc will collaborate with graduate students and senior scientists with expertise in boreal forestry, biodiversity and ecology, which provides opportunities for cross-project interactions and development of additional areas of interest.
About the position
The postdoc will work with data from chamber-based carbon flux measurements, vegetation inventory and biodiversity assessments for a set of diverse continuous cover forestry systems in boreal Sweden. The project will develop bottom-up estimates of the forest ecosystem carbon balance and evaluate the trade-offs and synergies among carbon balance, timber production and biodiversity values between conventional rotation and continuous cover forestry. The post-doc is further expected to integrate existing and new datasets into publishable manuscripts.
Your profile
The successful candidate must have:
• a PhD in a discipline such as Environmental Sciences, Ecology, Forestry, or any other area relevant for the postdoc project.
• previous knowledge of exploring datasets on forest production, carbon cycles and/or biodiversity
• very good command of the English language, both written and spoken.
The following qualifications are considered as merits:
• experience with analyzing carbon flux data from closed-chamber measurements
• knowledge of boreal forestry
• a driver's license valid for Sweden
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, the candidate must have a doctoral degree that is at most three years old (but eligible for extension due to parental/sick leave).
About us
The Post Doc will be employed at the Department of Forest Ecology and Management at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) in Umeå and is funded for two years.
The department includes about 115 people of which 9 are professors. Our mission is to advance the understanding of forest ecosystems and how these should be managed today and in the future.
For more information: http://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-ecology-management/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Temporary employment 24 months
December 1 2025 or according to agreement.
Please submit your application before deadline 15 September 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Your application should be written in English, and contain: (1) A cover letter summarizing your research accomplishments and how you could contribute to the research project, (2) Curriculum Vitae, including a full publication list and contact details of 2-3 references, (3) Transcripts of relevant degree certificates and publications.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
