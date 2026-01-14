Postdoctoral in structural studies of mitochondrial DNA replication
Göteborgs universitet / Kemistjobb / Götene Visa alla kemistjobb i Götene
2026-01-14
, Lidköping
, Skara
, Skövde
, Mariestad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Götene
, Mariestad
, Vänersborg
, Färgelanda
, Bengtsfors
eller i hela Sverige
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Subject area
Structural studies of mitochondrial DNA replication.
Subject area description
Mitochondrial DNA replication is a crucial process for maintaining mtDNA integrity and stability, which is essential for mitochondrial function and cellular energy production. Disruptions in this process can lead to mtDNA deletions or loss of mtDNA, which in turn is associated with various mitochondrial diseases, neurodegenerative conditions, and aging. We combine in vitro biochemistry and cell biology to study the molecular mechanisms that regulate mtDNA replication. A particular focus is on understanding how disease-associated mutations affect this process and developing new therapies to prevent mtDNA deletions and loss of mtDNA.
Duties
In this project, the candidate will carry out structural studies of the protein machinery that governs mitochondrial DNA replication, with a particular focus on how the involved proteins interact at the molecular level. The work will involve the use of cryo electron microscopy in combination with in vitro biochemical analyses to understand how disease-causing mutations affect the replication process, its efficiency and genome stability. The project may also include complementary cell-based methods when needed. More information about the research group and our work can be found at www.falkenberglab.org.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
Assessment criteria
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with documented experience in structural studies of proteins, including cryo electron microscopy. Experience in protein biochemistry is required, while knowledge of mitochondrial systems, cell biology, and experience with cloning, mutagenesis, gene expression, cell culture, and in vitro biochemical analyses are considered merits. Experience in structural analysis of macromolecular complexes and handling of structural data is a strong advantage.
The work involves collaboration both within and outside the research group, making good teamwork skills and strong communication abilities important. The candidate is expected to be enthusiastic, able to plan and carry out research independently, and to demonstrate strong scientific curiosity. Fluency in spoken and written English is required, as we work in an international environment.
Regulations for the evaluation of qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4, Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Selection process
Help for applicants.
Contact information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Maria Falkenberg, Professor, e-mail: maria.falkenberg@medkem.gu.se
.
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Contact details of two references
• Proof of completed PhD
Applications must be received by: 2026-02-04
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Ersättning
Salaries are determined on an individual basis Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), http://www.gu.se/ Arbetsplats
Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
9682938