Postdoctoral fellow in vaccine response evaluation - Göteborgs universitet - Övriga jobb i Göteborg
Postdoctoral fellow in vaccine response evaluation
Göteborgs universitet / Övriga jobb / Göteborg
2020-08-25
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 49 000 students and 6 400 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
The Department of Infectious Diseases
The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 360 employees and approximately 440 million SEK in total assets.
A 24 months full time postdoc position is available within the research group led by Ali Harandi, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Institute for Biomedicine, Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. The focus of the research group is on vaccine evaluation, particularly on studying novel immunization strategies and the mode of action of vaccines. The group has extensive collaboration with other universities and institutions internationally.
Subject area
Vaccine response evaluation
Subject area description
The development of novel vaccines may be facilitated by a deeper understanding of the mechanisms of action of vaccines or their individual components as it pertains to their interaction with the immune system. The research group is currently involved in several international collaborative projects with the main objective to improve our understanding of vaccine mechanisms of action, and in-depth characterization of human immune responses to pathogens. The research is done by employing advanced immunological methods along with cutting-edge omics technologies.
Job assignments
The researcher is expected to conduct studies and coordinate activities with other partners within one or more of the ongoing international vaccine projects. In particular, the fellow will be responsible for conducting research on in-depth evaluation of antibody response to human pathogens and/or vaccines using state-of-the-art and cutting-edge technologies.
Eligibility
An achieved doctoral degree is compulsory for a position as postdoctor at Göteborg University. The doctoral thesis shall be in a relevant area according to the specific position stated here. Since a position as postdoctor aims to give new holders of the doctorate the opportunity mainly to strengthen and develop their scholarly proficiency, we aim for those who have a doctoral degree not older than 3 years counting from last date of application.
The qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4, Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Assessment
A PhD in immunology or other relevant areas with hands on experience and knowledge on characterisation of B cell/antibody responses in humans is required. Prior experience with transcriptomics (RNASeq and single cell sequencing) data analysis is a merit. The successful candidate will have excellent communicative skills particularly regarding scientific communication in English, a high degree of autonomy, a developed way of critical thinking, and documented ability to work collaboratively in a research group.
Regulations for the evaluation of qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4, Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
For further information:
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Researcher Ali Harandi. Phone: +46(0)733-466967, e-mail: ali.harandi@microbio.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg: http://www.gu.se/english/about_the_university/job-opportunities/union-representatives
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit:
https://www.gu.se/english/welcomeservices/staff
https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
How to apply
In order to apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to register an account in our online recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline. The selection of candidates is made on the basis of the qualifications registered in the application.
The application is to be written in English.
The application should contain:
A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
A CV including a list of publications
Proof of completed PhD
Contact details of two references
The University of Gothenburg promotes equal opportunities, equality and diversity.
Salary is determined on an individual basis.
Applications will be destroyed or returned (upon request) two years after the decision of employment has become final. Applications from the employed and from those who appeal the decision will not be returned.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
The position is temporary, two years Full time
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Salary is determined on an individual basis.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Göteborgs Universitet
Jobbnummer
5332931
