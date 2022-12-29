Postdoctoral Appointment in Resource Recovery - Polymer Technology
In recent years, the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business has undergone significant development in the research field of Resource Recovery. The research and education environment today consists of seven professors, about 30 doctoral students, and 30 senior teachers and researchers and post docs. Education is conducted at both the Bachelor's and Master's levels and we also have our unique doctoral education programme in Resource Recovery. We have access to modern and well-equipped teaching and research laboratories. Research in Resource Recovery mainly deals with fields of energy, industrial biotechnology, polymer technology, resource management as well as civil engineering. We have a large network, both nationally and internationally, and well-developed collaborations with both industry and public actors. Within the research area Polymer Technology, 5 doctoral students have have obtained their doctorate between 2011-2022, and currently 5 doctoral students are pursuing their doctoral studies in the group.
Vinnova has granted funding to the research group for Polymer Technology for three research projects during the autumn of 2022, covering research and development of natural fibre composites based on plant-based fibres and recycled textile materials. These research projects are carried out in close collaboration with companies and RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden). The research group has also received strategic funding from the University of Borås Vice-Chancellor to establish a new materials development concept, the Digital Material Lab, which will evaluate how polymers, i.e. plastics, composites and textiles, can be developed using digital and virtual methods. The lab will include equipment, software and lab resources for students, doctoral students, and researchers within the academy who are developing new polymeric materials. In order to carry out this research work, we are now strengthening the research group in polymer technology with an additional postdoctoral researcher.
Job description
This Postdoctoral Appointment is a merit-based position for research in the field of Polymer Technology. Your duties will include carrying out research as requested by the research project and in collaboration with other project participants. Your practical tasks include literature studies as well as the processing and characterisation of natural fibre composites regarding material properties according to the requirements specifications. The results obtained will be analysed and interpreted and reported to the other project participants. Work also includes mapping and planning for the Digital Material Lab through environmental analysis and needs assessment at the Faculty. Scientific results will be published in journals and otherwise disseminated. Your duties may include teaching and supervision of doctoral students and students at Bachelor's and Master's levels.
The position will be with the Department of Resource Recovery and Building Technology in the Polymer Technology research group, with the nearest manager being Assistant Head of Department Ilona Sárvári Horváth.
Type of employment: Temporary Postdoctoral Appointment for two years.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: No earlier than 1 February 2023 or by agreement.
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Reference number: PA 2022/250
Please submit your application by midnight 2023-01-31 (CET, Central European Time).
Contact
Questions regarding the research involved should be directed to research group leader Professor Mikael Skrifvars by phone +46 (0)33-435 4497 or email mikael.skrifvars@hb.se
and Senior Lecturer Pooria Khalili by phone +46 (0)33-435 5959 or email pooria.khalili@hb.se
. Information about the position can be provided by Assistant Head of Department Ilona Sárvári Horváth via phone at +46 (0)33 435 46 84 or via email at ilona.horvath@hb.se
. Trade union representatives are Magnus Sirhed, OFR-ST and Martin Behre, Saco-S; they can be reached via the university's switchboard at +46 (0)33-435 40 00.
For the university, it is a matter of course to work for sustainable societal development throughout our operations and to work to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility. More information about the University of Borås and what it is like to work here.
The university as a workplace means employment with good conditions and benefits. Our modern campus is located in the city centre within walking distance of the main train and bus station, thus offering good commuting options. More information about terms of employment and career paths.
