Postdoctor to Umeå Plant Science Centre

Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
The Department of forest genetics and plant physiology is part of Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC, https://www.upsc.se)
which is a centre of excellence for experimental plant research and forest biotechnology in Northern Sweden. Our mission is to perform excellent and innovative basic research and generate knowledge that benefits forestry, agriculture, environment and society. We work across a wide range of disciplines in plant science reaching from cell biology to ecophysiology and from basic research to industrial applications. Our common goal is to understand the plants' ability to grow, adapt and acclimate to a changing world and how we can breed better plants.
About the position
The work includes analysis of nitrogen utilization efficiency in aspen and how it affects tree growth and wood formation. The project utilizes a collection of aspen trees (the SwAsp collection) to study natural variation in nitrogen utilization efficiency in aspen and the underlying genetic factors through genome-wide association studies, gene expression studies and analysis of nitrogen metabolism. Mathematical modeling will be applied to identify factors that control nitrogen utilization efficiency and the effect of nitrogen on wood properties.
Your profile
The applicant must have a PhD in plant physiology or equivalent. Previous experience and very good knowledge of tree nitrogen physiology, cell and molecular biology, association studies (GWAS), RNA sequencing, bioinformatics, and the programming language R is a requirement. Excellent communication skills in both oral and written English and documented research experience is a requirement. Previous experience in mathematical modeling, and tissue culture of trees is an asset.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
UPSC belongs to two universities, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Umeå University. About 200 people from more than 40 different nationalities work here. We host some 30 principal investigators, and our researchers have access to state-of-the-art analytical platforms, unique tree germplasm resources and plant growth facilities. We strive for a collaborative work environment and support our scientists throughout all career stages by providing professional training opportunities and individual career mentoring.
Location:
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology, SLU, Umeå.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2025-10-01 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 30 June 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
