Postdoctor in theoretical and computational physics
Linköpings universitet / Fysikjobb / Linköping
2023-11-21
Work assignments
The position is for a research project in the Swedish e-science Research Centre (SeRC) through the Method development for Materials Design project MD2 and will be conducted in close collaboration with experiments and industrial R&D staff from the Funmat-II competence center, https://liu.se/en/research/funmat-ii.
The focus is on computational materials design of novel hard coating alloys operating at extreme conditions of high temperature and large stresses. Work tasks include the development of theoretical methods for the computational prediction of materials properties, execution of high-throughout calculations on supercomputers, development of software workflows for automated computation, analysis, and data curation in large scale databases, and the use of informatics and machine learning/AI-based methods on materials data.
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are seeking applicants who have a doctorate in theoretical physics, computational materials science or similar. The applicant must have several published papers in highly profile journals, with some on the topic of high-throughput computation or machine learning. Experience with theoretical methods for ab-initio electronic structure calculations with focus on investigations of elastic properties, lattice vibrations and thermodynamic stability of systems is highly beneficial. Experience with programming is necessary, and programming in the language Python is especially beneficial. The application should include a description of the level of programming in general, and specifically in Python, with concrete examples of software that the applicant has written or contributed to. Contributions to publicly available program code (e.g., in open source projects) are meriting, and if available, links to such contributions should be included in the application.
The workplace
You will be employed in the strong research environement of Theoretical Physics Division, in close collaboration with high-performance computing experts through SeRC, experimentalists at the IFM department and industrial partners of the Vinnova FunMat-II competence center. The Division of Theoretical Physics carries out research, undergraduate and postgraduate education within the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM) at Linköping University.
The employment
This post is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years. The position as a postdoc is full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Application procedure
Apply for this position by clicking on the button labelled "Apply" below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 9 January 2024.
Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.
