Postdoctor in Studies on mitochondrial DNA replication and its regulation
2025-05-13
This postdoctoral position is part of a research project funded by a Wallenberg Scholar grant. The postdoc will work with a multidisciplinary team with expertise in molecular biology, biochemistry, and computational analysis to investigate how mitochondrial DNA replication and gene expression are regulated, and how dysregulation of these processes contributes to human disease.
Subject area
Studies on mitochondrial DNA replication and its regulation
Subject area description
Mitochondrial DNA replication is a crucial process for maintaining mtDNA integrity and stability, which is essential for mitochondrial function and cellular energy production. Disruptions in this process can lead to mtDNA deletions or loss of mtDNA, which in turn is associated with various mitochondrial diseases, neurodegenerative conditions, and aging. We combine in vitro biochemistry and cell biology to study the molecular mechanisms that regulate mtDNA replication. A particular focus is on understanding how disease-associated mutations affect this process and developing new therapies to prevent mtDNA deletions and loss of mtDNA.
Duties
In this project, the candidate will investigate the biochemical and cell biological mechanisms that govern mitochondrial DNA replication. The focus is on understanding how the involved proteins interact and how disease-causing mutations affect replication efficiency and genome stability. The work includes a combination of in vitro biochemical analyses and cell-based methods. More information about the research group and our work can be found at www.falkenberglab.org.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
Assessment criteria
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with solid experience in protein biochemistry and cell biology. Knowledge of mitochondrial systems and documented experience in cloning, mutagenesis, gene expression, cell culture, working with radioactively labeled isotopes, as well as in vitro DNA replication and/or transcription, are considered advantageous. The work involves collaboration both within and outside the research group, making strong teamwork and communication skills essential. The candidate is expected to be enthusiastic, capable of planning and conducting research independently, and demonstrate a strong scientific curiosity. Fluency in spoken and written English is required, as we operate in an international environment.
Regulations for the evaluation of qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4, Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Maria Falkenberg, Professor, e-mail: maria.falkenberg@medkem.gu.se
.
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Contact details of two references
• Proof of completed PhD
Applications must be received by: 2025-06-03
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
