Postdoctor in structural nano chemistry/biology
Department of Molecular Sciences
The department has ca. 110 employees, and together with four other departments it forms a highly inspiring research environment at the BioCenter on campus Ultuna in Uppsala. The department conducts research, teaching and environmental monitoring in the areas of inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, natural product chemistry, food science and microbiology. For further information about the department and its research activities carried out there visit us at: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/molecular-sciences/.
Research project:
The planed research project for the announced position is devoted to revealing molecular mechanisms in interactions between small mineral (metal oxide) nanoparticles and proteins. The results from this is expected to provide principal theoretical insights in development of new nanotechnology approaches in biomedicine and agriculture. Complexation between nanoparticles and proteins will be visualized by various techniques such as electron microscopy, atomic force microscopy as well as by X-ray single crystal studies of complexes of inorganic and organic molecules in the solid state and by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy in solution. The studies will in addition to structural characterization of the interacting between nanoparticles and protein molecules, also involve heterological expression of the target proteins as well as biochemical characterization and purification of those.
Duties:
The recruited postdoc will be working in a challenging, but highly rewarding, research project with the aim to reach a deeper molecular and structural understanding of the interaction between small mineral nanoparticles and proteins. The enrolled person is expected to be highly self-driven, but will be working in close contact and in collaboration with other team members of the inorganic chemistry group and the structure biology group at the department.
Qualifications:
Additional merits:
Personal metaskills, in addition to technical proficiency and competence, including strong skills in collaboration, organization, responsibility and supervision of students and colleagues are of great importance. We are looking for a highly motivated candidate who is interested in pursuing academic research in the forefront of this research area, and we place great emphasis on the personal qualities of a suitable candidate for the position.
The position is intended for a junior researcher and we are primarily looking for people who have completed their doctorate no more than three years ago.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
2023-06-01 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-05-15, use the button below.
Specific documents to be attached to the application: i) PhD certificate; ii) your current CV, including a list of publications; iii) a description of research experience and a statement of scientific interests (maximum 1 page); as well as vi) contact information of two references.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
Vadim Kessler, Professor firstname.lastname@slu.se +4618671541 Jobbnummer
