Postdoctor in Quantitative plant ecology
2023-11-21
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Postdoctor in Quantitative plant ecology
At the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences (BioEnv) we have teaching and research activities that stretch from the alpine ecosystem, through forests, cultivated land and streams, all the way into the marine environment. In these environments we study different levels of biological organisation from genes, individuals and populations, to communities and ecosystems. We work within ecology, evolution, physiology, systematics and combinations of these fields in order to understand the impact of natural and anthropogenic changes of the environment.
The department is placed at two different localities: in Natrium located on Medicinareberget in Gothenburg and Kristineberg Marine Research Station located in Fiskebäckskil. The current position is placed at Natrium, Gothenburg.
Subject area
Plant ecology, global change ecology, biodiversity change, quantitative ecology
Subject area description
Human activity is leading to rapid changes in the distribution and diversity of species on Earth. Understanding these changes and their consequences for human well-being is vitally important but is hampered by a lack of global, comprehensive monitoring data. Together with international collaborators, we have compiled a large database of plot-based plant community monitoring data from many habitats across the globe, with the goal of exploring how the composition, diversity, and function of plant communities has changed over the past century. The specific topic of the project is flexible and will be decided together with the supervisor; potential topics include understanding what traits enable a species to cope with environmental change, identifying the drivers of diversity change, or testing ecological theories of community dynamics.
Duties
This employment will combine aspects of plant ecology, global change ecology, and quantitative ecology to conduct multi-site syntheses of ecological data, including:
• addressing novel questions related to how environmental change drives shifts in plant community composition, abundance and diversity
• compilation, management and manipulation of large, complex datasets - including correspondence with data collectors and collaborators
• using advanced quantitative methods to analyze hierarchical datasets (e.g. Bayesian hierarchical modeling) in R (preferred) or another programming language; version control and code-sharing using GitHub
• writing scientific manuscripts to present the results of this research in a clear, impactful way
In addition to research, the postdoc will assist in teaching in a Master's-level plant ecology course. Other teaching opportunities (up to a maximum of 20% of time) may be possible if desired.
Fieldwork is not anticipated for this position but may be possible if desired.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
For more information and application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: December 12th, 2023
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
