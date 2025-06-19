Postdoctor in Mining and Rock Engineering
"Improvement of loading and transportation system in SLC-mines."
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students. In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
Luleå University of Technology is one of Europe's leading universities in mining and metallurgy. The University offers a unique opportunity for developing comprehensive research skills throughout the mining chain - from exploration, mining, processing and metal production to recovery after completing mining activities.
Project description
In underground mines, LHD machines are mostly used for loading and transporting ore. Today, these machines have become more advanced with computerized control systems that have the ability to monitor and measure the performance of the machine and also the properties of the ore in the bucket. In this project, the researcher will be involved in data-driven development and optimization of the loading and transport systems in underground mines, including adaptation of systems to different loading conditions as well as bucket scanning, bucket filling degree / fragmentation and calculation of ore grade. Within the framework of the project, you will be involved in developing the future control of mining production with regards to ore grade. A necessary requirement for the developed model is that it can handle different loading conditions, different loading areas and new mining methods. In addition, adaptation to real operational mining conditions requires significant knowledge increase and model development. Visualization and presentation of data-based information for management and operators for decision-making in a production environment is also a very important part. The researcher will be involved in the improvement, analysis and development of dynamic load control systems (adaptable to different load and mining conditions, e.g. autonomous loading, truck loading, fragmentation, different mining areas, mining depths, machine and operation sizes, etc.) including a graphical interface for communication with the operator and management. The research also includes data analysis, filtering of large amounts of data, etc. It is also important to have a solid understanding of mining and mining systems in order to understand the end-user requirements and needs when implementing developed technologies in an industrial environment.
Duties
As a Post doctor you will contribute to research, publication and pedagogical activities, and will explore the wide industrial and research contacts of MRE towards future collaborative research projects, both national and international.
As a Post doctor you will have great freedom to define your own work and procedures. You will be given the opportunity to present and discuss research results internationally. We offer a stimulating and dynamic research environment with an extensive national and international network along with interesting, exciting research projects conducted in collaboration with the private and public sector.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for a postdoctoral position, you must have a PhD degree. Furthermore, your previous education should contain mining engineering or a similar topic that is appropriate for the project description above.
Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree no more than three years before the application deadline will be given precedence. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
In addition to a PhD in in relevant subject, the following selection criteria will be used;
• Good knowledge of probability, statistics, AI/ML, and mathematical modeling
• Good knowledge, skills and interest in computerized data analysis and model development.
• Documented skills in programming in e.g. Matlab, Python or similar.
• Skills in using appropriate programs for development of Graphical User Interfaces is a plus
• Good in academic writing and reviewing
• Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills.
• Good knowledge and interest in mining and mining related topics
• Practical mining-related experience is a plus.
• Interest in and ability to work in a multidisciplinary and multilingual environment.
• Excellent skills in English speaking and writing. Documented skills TOEFL-test or similar is a plus.
• Knowledge of Swedish to communicate in industrial projects is valued.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years up to maximum three years with placement in Luleå.
For further information about the position, please contact: Professor Anna Gustafson, anna.gustafson@ltu.se
(+46) 920-49 3309 or Professor Håkan Schunnesson, hakan.schunnesson@ltu.se
(+46) 920-29 49 1696
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, 0920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Application
For full ad and application please visit: Job vacancies | Luleå tekniska universitet
Final date for applications: August 15, 2025
