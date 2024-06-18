Postdoctor in Mining and Rock Engineering, Drilling
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Luleå University of Technology is one of Europe's leading universities in mining and metallurgy. The University offers a unique opportunity for developing, comprehensive research skills throughout the mining chain - from exploration, mining, processing and metal production, to recovery after completing mining activities.
Subject Description
Mining and Rock Engineering comprises mining technology, rock engineering and rock mechanics, including rock mass properties, design of rock excavations and tunneling as well as planning- and production processes related to both mining and civil engineering.
Project description
In underground mines, LHD machines are mostly used for loading and hauling the ore. Today these machines have become more advanced with computerized control systems that have the ability to monitor and measure the machine performance and also properties of the ore contained in the bucket. Modern drilling technology is also often automated and monitored and controlled from central control rooms. The data (Measurement While Drilling) logged from these rigs can provide detailed knowledge of the properties of the drilled rock mass and can thus provide engineers and decision makers with important information for safety and productivity optimization. Visualization and presentation of data-based information to decision-makers and operators for active process control in a production environment is also an important part of the utilization of this large amount of data. It is therefore very important that you who apply for this position have a great interest and knowledge in data analysis, filtering and modeling based on large amounts of data. It is also important to have a solid understanding of mining and mining systems to also understand end-user requirements and needs, when implementing developed technologies in an industrial environment. The visualization and presentation of data-based information to management and operators for decision making in a production environment, is also a very important part.
Duties
As a Post doctor you will contribute to research, publication and pedagogical activities, and will explore the wide industrial and research contacts of MRE towards future collaborative research projects, both national and international. We offer a stimulating and dynamic research environment with an extensive national and international network along with interesting, exciting research projects conducted in collaboration with the private and public sector.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for a postdoctoral position, you must have a PhD degree. Furthermore, your previous education should contain mining engineering or similar topic that is appropriate for the project description above.
Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree no more than three years before the application deadline will be given precedence. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
Evaluation criteria's:
In addition to a PhD in relevant subject, the following selection criteria will be used;
• Good knowledge of probability, statistics, AI/ML, and mathematical modeling.
• Good knowledge, skills and interest in computerized data analysis and model development.
• Documented skills in programming in e.g. Matlab, Python or similar.
• Skills in using appropriate programs for development of Graphical User Interfaces is a plus.
• Good knowledge in academic writing and reviewing of scientific publications.
• Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills.
• Good knowledge and interest in mining and mining related topics.
• Practical mining-related experience is a plus.
• Interest in and ability to work in a multidisciplinary and multilingual environment.
• Excellent skills in English speaking and writing. Documented skills TOEFL-test or similar is a plus.
• Knowledge of Swedish to communicate in industrial projects is valued.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years with placement in Luleå, Sweden. Starting upon agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Anna Gustafson, Professor, (+46)920-49 3309 anna.gustafson@ltu
Håkan Schunnesson, Professor,(+46) 920-49 1696 hakan.schunnesson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
Please apply to this postdoctoral position by clicking on the link below. The application should include a letter of motivation outlining experience and research interests. Your application should also include a CV, publication list, names and addresses of three references and copies of relevant university diplomas and grades. Please write your application in English as we have English speakers in the recruitment group. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Final date for applications: 30 August 2024
