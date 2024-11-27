Postdoctor in microbiology and antibiotic resistance
Göteborgs universitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Göteborgs universitet möter samhällets utmaningar med mångsidig kunskap. 56 000 studenter och 6 600 medarbetare gör universitetet till en stor och inspirerande arbetsplats. Stark forskning och attraktiva utbildningar lockar forskare och studenter från hela världen. Med ny kunskap och nya perspektiv bidrar Göteborgs universitet till en bättre framtid.For the full ad, please follow the link:Göteborgs universitet | Postdoctor in microbiology and antibiotic resistance
We seek a PhD for a full-time postdoctoral position (24 months, with possibility for extension 12 months) within the research group led by Professor Joakim Larsson, Department of Infectious Diseases, Institute for Biomedicine, Sahlgrenska academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, starting early 2025. The focus of the research group is on antibiotic resistance development, particularly the role of the external environment. The group led by Larsson and Associate Professor Carl-Fredrik Flach consists of 1 professor, 1 associate professor, 6 postdoctors, 3 PhD students, 2 biologists/research assistants as well as master students. (https://www.gu.se/en/biomedicine/about-us/department-of-infectious-diseases/joakim-larsson-group).
Larsson also leads the Centre of Antibiotic Resistance Research in Gothenburg (CARe; www.gu.se/en/care)
with ca 150 researchers. The group has extensive collaboration with other universities, nationally and internationally. The research is interdisciplinary and has significant funding through e.g. the Swedish Research Councils VR and Formas.
Subject area description
Most of the resistance genes that cause problems in the clinic today seem to originate from harmless, environmental bacteria. Our group studies the driving forces behind this development, particularly the effects of low levels of antibiotics and antibacterial biocides in wastewaters from hospitals, municipalities and industries (see Larsson's website). In some sub-projects, we study the evolutionary relationship between resistance genes in environmental bacteria and pathogens, and search for new forms of resistance in different environments using both bioinformatic methods as well different large-scale functional screens. We also study how analyses of resistant bacteria in sewage can inform predictions of the local, clinical resistance situation. A better knowledge about all these processes and drives will be valuable to be assess and respond to threats to our health. We are now looking for a postdoctor who is interested in taking on the task to experimentally explore the environmental dimensions of antibiotic resistance with focus on risks for resistance evolution in hospital sewers.
Duties
The postdoctor is expected primarily to conduct experimental research. These could for example include exposing bacteria or more complex microbial communities to different selective agents or mixtures/wastewaters, followed by studies of selection and/or other processes. The work can also involve identifying and characterizing novel, mobile resistance genes. Methods that could prove valuable include environmental sampling, culturing of bacteria, resistance phenotyping, functional metagenomics, gene expression studies in bacteria, various methods related to recombinant DNA-technology such as vector construction, cloning and induced constitutive and inducible expression of exogenous proteins in bacteria, gene-knockout, inverse PCR, RT-PCR, qRT-PCR, bioinformatic analyses of DNA-sequence data generated via different technologies, programming experience in R and Python.. Within the group there is already competence within e.g. bioinformatics, microbiology, molecular biology, environmental sciences and statistics, and we collaborate closely with clinicians, analytical chemists as well as with scientists outside the natural science domain. The work is expected to be conducted in collaboration; hence complementary expertise is valuable. The work also includes authoring/co-authoring scientific publications and presenting research at international scientific conferences.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
Assessment criteria
PhD in relevant area, as well as excellent scientific production in relation to the time passed since completing PhD are required. A high degree of independence including extensive experience of practical molecular and microbiological analyses with the techniques indicated, experience from relevant research on antibiotic resistance, previous international postdoc experience, excellent communicative skills particularly regarding verbal and written scientific English, a developed way of critical thinking, experience from working at different labs and an ability to work successfully in a group are all additional qualifying criteria.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Joakim Larsson, professor. E-mail: joakim.larsson@fysiologi.gu.se
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Universitetet arbetar aktivt för en arbetsmiljö med jämställda förhållanden och sätter värde på de kvalitéer mångfald tillför verksamheten.
Universitetet tillämpar individuell lönesättning.
Enligt Riksarkivets föreskrifter är universitetet skyldigt att förvara ansökningshandlingar i två år efter tillsättningsbeslutet. Om du som sökande till en anställning särskilt begär tillbaka dina handlingar återsänds de när de två åren har förflutit, i annat fall kommer de att gallras ut.
Till bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag och till dig som är försäljare: Göteborgs universitet anlitar upphandlad annonsbyrå i samband med rekrytering av personal. Vi undanber oss vänligen men bestämt direktkontakt med bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag samt försäljare av jobbannonser. Ersättning
Salaries are set individually at the University. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), http://www.gu.se/ Arbetsplats
Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
9034000