Postdoc research on Vehicle to Grid (V2G) and virtual powerplant
2023-12-07
V2G have the possibility to accellerate the transition towards electrification of the transport sector, by increasing the value for EV owner. This will improve local air quality, reduce CO2 emission and ease integration of renewable energy resources into the power system. This position will give you the possibility to contribute to a more sustainable future and work with state of the art technology. You will be working in an innovative and encuraging environment with close collaboration within our research team. You will also be working closely with our industrial partners.
Information about the division
The Division of Electric Power Engineering conducts research within a broad range of topics in electric power technology. Our purpose is to develop interdisciplinary research areas within the university as well as with external partners. Research activities at the division can be organised in four main areas: Electric power systems, power electronics, electric machines and high voltage engineering. The strength of our research is based on a solid theoretical basis and extensive experimental verification in our laboratories as well as in the field. Our goals are to enhance the knowledge base regarding electrical systems for renewables, vehicles, buildings and industrial applications. The division has recently been involved in a number of research projects in the area of smart energy buildings and microgrids, transmission system monitoring and protection, etc., funded by EU, state funding as well as by Swedish power industry.
Major responsibilities
This position will be working in several projects related to Vehicle to Grid (V2G), including a national project dealing with design and control of virtual power plants based on Electric Vehicles utilizing V2G technology. The projects involves several industrial partners, including an electric vehicle manufacturer, a charge infrastructure provider and transmission and distribution system operators, in order to develop and demonstrate vehicle to grid (V2G) solutions. Chalmers part is to develop and evaluate trading algorithms for different size of EV fleets that maximize the income from EVs and reduce the energy cost for the end user. The models will be used both for simulation studies and for real time operation of the EV fleets, hence handling of uncertainty and forecasting errors is important. Furthermore, Chalmers will support the development of interfaces between different markets (e.g. local flex markets, ancillary service markets etc.), and evaluate the demonstration.
The position will work in close cooperation with project partners, hence some communication and teamwork abilities are required. The position also includes departmental work (e.g., teaching) up to 20%, apart from the research tasks.
Qualifications
A PhD degree in electrical engineering or related field is required. We are looking for a candidate that has strong knowledge and research experience in: i) Modelling, control and optimization of virtual power plants with focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and their services, e.g., vehicle-to-grid (V2G); and ii) Energy and ancillary service markets design and analysis. It is also desirable that the candidate has solid experience in programming languages (e.g., Python) and interfaces to standard tools in power systems. Hands-on experience on hardware-software interface/integration using standardised communication protocols in real platforms will be considered a plus.
Furthermore, we value well developed problem solving skills demonstrated through your academic track record. You are also expected to master both written and spoken English. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230740 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-01-06
Selection and interviews will take place continuously.
For questions, please contact:
Dr. David Steen, Senior Reseacher, project leader and supervisor,
E-mail: david.steen@chalmers.se
; Phone: +46 31 7721663
Dr. Tuan Le, Associate Professor, project supervisor,
E-mail: tuan.le@chalmers.se
; Phone: +46 31 772 3832
