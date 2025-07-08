Postdoc position on amyloid-b synaptotoxicity in Alzheimer's disease
2025-07-08
Are you passionate about amyloid proteins and curious to understand the underpinnings of Alzheimer's disease? This postdoc position is a chance to join the Esbjörner Lab, a crossdisciplinary group at Chalmers University of Technology, studying protein aggregation from a biophysical perspective and in cells. The position also offers the opportunity to collaborate with analytical chemists in developing a novel imaging and amperometry-based platform for research into neurological diseases.
About us
The Esbjörner lab belongs to the Division of Chemical Biology, which is part of the Department of Life Sciences. We are six research groups working together at the intersection of biology, chemistry, and physics. Our collaborative research focuses on understanding nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids, and how they interact with cells in health and disease.
About the research project
The Esbjörner lab focuses on understanding protein aggregation in neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's and Parkinson. We use in vitro biophysical analysis to characterise protein aggregates and their formation in combination with advanced live cell fluorescence imaging and cell model development to study protein aggregate interactions with cells. We are especially interested in exploring crosstalk of amyloid pathologies and the endolysosomal system of neuronal cells.
Through collaboration, we are expanding to use tools from micro/nanofluidics and analytical chemistry to better characterise and understand our experimental systems. The Esbjörner lab also have interests in exosome biology, single particle analysis, and drug delivery.
Who we are looking for
To qualify for this position you have should have previous experience in amyloid research and a keen interest in science. You need to enjoy to work interdisciplinary and to learn new skills and to perform research in collaboration with others.
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• A doctoral degree in a Bioscience-related field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.*
Perhaps you have a degree in biochemistry/biophycis and want to learn more about neuroscience and biology, or vice versa. Crossdisciplinary experience from both of these fields is a merit, but not a must.
• Previous experience and high proficiency in at least one of the following areas:
• biophysical/biochemical protein analysis,
• protein aggregation studies,
• fluorescence techniques and microscopy,
• protein production,
• cell culture techniques,
• live cell imaging.
• At least one published 1st author paper describing own, original research.
• The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
In this role, you will perform amyloid research within the Esbjörner group and in collaboration with a second postdoc in Ann-Sofie Cans' lab in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. Jointly, you will establish an experimental platform that combines live microscopy with biosensors to detect neurotransmitter release from cells and apply this platform to explore mechanisms of amyloid-b toxicity in Alzheimer's disease.
Your work will focus on characterising amyloid-b assemblies and their uptake into neuronal cells. You'll be working in a supportive and collaborative research team, engaging with students and fellow postdocs who work on other amyloid proteins or related research questions.
Your major responsibility is to perform research, but the position may also include teaching in the form of supervision of MSc students and junior PhD students. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research in academia as well as in industry/the public sector.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
Application Procedure
For information about the application procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than 31st of August 2025.
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
