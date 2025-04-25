Postdoc position logistics impacts of right-to-repair
2025-04-25
The new Right-to-Repair directive will push manufacturers to enable repairs, empowering consumers and promoting circular economy. Yet, the logistics implications of this new directive, as well as other initiatives around repairability, is unclear. The postdoc will explore impacts and challenges for different actors involved, including ensuring a steady supply of spare parts, the complexities of managing reverse logistics for returned products, and the potential disruptions to existing distribution networks.
About us and the research project
The division of Supply & Operations Management (SOM) conducts research, education and outreach activities related to logistics, operations management, and industrial marketing and purchasing. All of these areas relate to the broader field of supply chain management. Our research is problem-oriented and empirical, with strong emphasis on industry and societal relevance. Sustainability needs , digitalization, information technology developments and automation are focused drivers and enablers in our work. Our goal is to perform high quality research and education at bachelor, master and doctoral levels.
The postdoc is expected to conduct high-quality research in a collaborative manner. Conducting interviews, workshops, and collecting case study data, translating the case observations into analytical representations, writing and presenting high quality papers, and being involved in teaching activities. Additionally, you will engage with our local networks, such as Northern Lead and Chalmers Transport Area of Advance as well as various international networks.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
• PhD in a relevant field (e.g., logistics, supply chain management, operations management, engineering, or related disciplines).
• Experience with case study methodology and the ability to translate qualitative data into quantitative models.
• A track record of high-quality publications.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group:
• Conduct in-depth case studies on repairability and the "right-to-repair".
• Analyze and interpret data to develop analytical models and representations.
• Collaborate with interdisciplinary teams to integrate findings into broader research contexts.
• Publish research findings in high-ranked journals and present at conferences.
The position may also include up to 20% teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, running from early 2026 towards the end of 2027.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
• Contact information for two references.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: August 25, 2025
For questions please contact:
Patricia van Loon, Associate Professor, Supply and Operations Management
Email: patricia.van.loon@chalmers.se
Phone +46 31 772 18 75
Ala Arvidsson, Associate Professor, Supply and Operations Management
Email: ala.arvidsson@chalmers.se
Phone +46 31 772 13 72
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
