Postdoc position in Timber structures
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-02-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Project Description
The aim of the Postdoc project is to contribute to increased knowledge and better understanding of the complex behaviour of various types of connections in timber structures. The research to be conducted in the project has a wide scope and and will involve methods from conceptual design to experimental and analytical research. A major focus will be on the behaviour and design of timber connections under static and cyclic loading. This work will include experimental studies, numerical analysis as well as the development of analytical models that can be used in engineering practice. A part of the project will be devoted to the conceptual design of connections for building with focus on adaptation and interchangeability. Here, the candidate will be connected to an ongoing research project in this subject.
Research environment
The project will be carried out in collaboration between Chalmers University of Technology and research and industrial colleagues and partners. The position is placed at Chalmers in the research area Lightweight Structures, which is part of the Division of Structural Engineering at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering. The research group of Lightweight Structures is internationally well-known for its research both in the field of steel and timber structures. We highly value the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. As a Postdoc in our group, you will receive full support from your supervisor and colleagues.
Information about the division and the department
Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering is now looking for a Postdoc researcher who will participate in ongoing research projects in the field of Timber Structures. A major focus of the work will be directed to the behaviour and analysis of timber connections, both conventional types and innovative connection designed to enable buildability, adaptation and interchangeability. The candidate will be part of the research team, working on her/his own research and co-supervising two PhD students working on these topics. The ongoing research in the group has a wide scope and the candidate for this position will be involved in wide range of research questions and research methods from conceptual design of connections to analytical, numerical and experimental methods. The main objective of the research is to gain a more detailed understanding of the behaviour of timber connections and to propose reliable models that can be used in the design of timber structures.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility will be to conduct research in the field of timber connections. You will be conducting your own research within the post-doc project, but also involved in ongoing PhD-projects, by participating in planning and performing the research, as well as co-supervising PhD-candidates. As the research project includes experimental testing, you are expected to take responsibility for planing, coordinating and performing the experimental work in the laboratory of the division. As a Postdoc you will also be involved in teaching activities at the department, particularly on the topic of Timber Structures. This can include e.g. teaching in one-two MSc courses, and supervision of MSc and Bachelor students.You will develop your skills in communicating scientific results both to the industry and the public, and through scientific publications to the research community.
As a Postdoc you are employed by Chalmers and will receive a salary according to current salary agreements. The position is limited to 2-3 years. A maximum of 20% of your time may be spent on departmental duties, mainly teaching of undergraduate courses. The remaining time will be spent on the research. You are expected to connect with the other researchers and PhD students in the research environment, and to communicate your research both internally and externally.
Qualifications
Being a successful applicant, you have a good basic knowledge in the field of timber structures, demonstrated by graduate and undergraduate courses. Research experience in the field of timber connections is a big merit. We value if you are skilled in experimental work, have experience from data processing, statistical analyses, and numerical analyses of timber structures. The development of our students and Postdocs is essential for us. Therefore, we highly value if you are motivated to explore new questions, master new skills, and embrace challenges. A suitable background is a PhD degree in the field of timber structures/engineering, preferably with orientation towards connections in timber structures.
You are expected to work relatively independently (although you will be a part of very active research environment with several other researchers and Ph.D. students), have an ability to plan and organize your own work, to work in collaboration with others.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. You will be employed for 2 years, with a possible extension up to a maximum of 3 years in total.
For more information about what we offer, please visit Chalmers website. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8507352