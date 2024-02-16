Postdoc position in Systems assessment of hydrogen-based energy carriers
We invite applicants to join our team of researchers within the area of environmental and energy systems analysis focusing on the transition towards a sustainable transport sector. We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher focusing on the role of hydrogen-based energy carriers in the transition to a low carbon society. This is an opportunity for you to contribute to the development of techno-economic and environmental assessment evaluation frameworks and/or the development of energy systems optimization models. The research is applied and closely linked to industrial interests and needs.
About the research
Our research aims to provide long-term, and most often global, perspectives on future renewable fuels for transport. We seek to rigorously analyze the feasibility of energy transitions, utilize empirical as well as estimated data, and explore whether and under what conditions changes can occur as well as the cost-effectiveness and environmental effects of such changes. Research tools include life cycle assessment, techno-economic assessments, and cost-minimizing models where all energy sectors compete for the same primary energy sources in a future carbon constrained world. Currently, we have a special interest in the role of hydrogen and electrofuels (fuels produced by combining energy from electricity, hydrogen from water via electrolysis, and carbon, or possibly nitrogen, into liquid or gaseous hydrogen-containing end-fuels) in the fuel mix, meeting ambitious climate targets.
To meet future climate targets all sectors, need to reduce their climate impact and renewable fuels needs to increase for all transport modes. Biomass-based fuels, electrification, hydrogen and electrofuels are being developed for different parts of the transport sector.
Hydrogen-based energy carriers, such as liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs), ammonia or methanol, are especially interesting in a future global energy system when large volumes of energy may be distributed long distances from low electricity price regions. The research within the postdoc position will focus on answering the following question: what are the potential roles of different hydrogen-based energy carriers in the transition to a low carbon society?
Depending on your research background the position could be targeted toward either energy system modeling, future scenarios, or techno-economic assessment.
About the position
The position will be hosted by the unit of Maritime Environmental Sciences at the department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences. Our research team, presently consisting of three senior researchers, two postdocs and four PhD students, is embedded in an interdisciplinary environment where we have close collaboration with other research teams at Chalmers such as technology experts, systems engineers, natural and social scientists carrying out research on solutions to major environmental challenges. We also collaborate with international organizations within both academia and industry.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility will be to perform studies assessing the potential role of hydrogen-based energy carriers such as liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs), ammonia or methanol, from a systems perspective with focus on economic aspects and long-distance transport. You are expected to contribute to develop existing and new energy systems models. You will be involved in training PhD students, supervise MSc students and the position may also include teaching on Chalmers' graduate and undergraduate level. You are expected to have the ability to plan and organize your work and work independently in close collaboration with other group members and project partners. You are, further, expected to, in English, communicate your findings, both in written form and orally at e.g., conferences and to relevant stakeholders.
Qualifications
To qualify for the postdoctoral position, you should possess a doctoral degree in a relevant field such as, energy technology, environmental economy, applied mathematics, or environmental science, with a specialization in energy systems analysis, energy modelling or energy transitions at the graduate level. Proven experience with data analysis and programming (e.g., GAMS, Matlab, Python, R) is also a must. Knowledge of alternative transport fuels or global energy transition is beneficial. You are, further, expected to have excellent oral and written communication skills in English and strong commitment to scientific inquiry.
We are looking for a motivated and independent researcher with good analytical skills who is interested in the energy sector transition, interdisciplinary research with a holistic systems perspective. We also believe that you have a strong curiosity and a genuine wish to learn more and develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research, research communication and project management.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
The position is full-time temporary employment. It is limited to a maximum of two years, with a possibility for extension to a third year if funding becomes available. The position can be started as soon as possible, expected latest 1th of September 2024.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers website.
