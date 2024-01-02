Postdoc Position In Sustainable 6g Design W. Focus On D-Mimo For..
2024-01-02
Would you like to be part of designing next generation sustainable mobile communications system? Please consider to apply for our open Postdoc position in Sustainable 6G Design with Focus on D-MIMO!
Chalmers University of Technology is located in Gothenburg on the scenic west coast of Sweden. It is among the top research schools in Europe. The research environment is international and English is the working language.
Chalmers has a long tradition of international research in wireless communications in close collaboration with top international academia as well as both local and international telecommunications and automotive industry. A large part of such research is performed at the Department of Electrical Engineering (E2), where this post-doctoral position is announced. E2 is engaged in both fundamental and applied research, spanning a large variety of research areas including Automatic Control, Automation, Mechatronics, Biomedical Engineering, Communication Systems and Information Theory, Signal Processing and Antennas. Cross-disciplinary research is central and encouraged through projects across different groups within the Department.
Information about the division
The Communication Systems Group employs around 45 people, including 8 faculty and 25 PhD students, and is active in a wide range of topics in digital communication. These include 6G wireless systems, hardware-constrained communication, localization and sensing, vehicular communications, fiber-optical communication, and distributed information systems.
In this research environment, a postdoctoral researcher will be recruited to perform world-class research on Sustainable Air Interface Design for 6G with a focus on distributed (cell-free) multi-antenna systems (D-MIMO) for 6G mobile communications with sensing capabilities. The postdoc is expected to interact with other researchers in mobile communications and sustainability at Chalmers and within our large international academic and industrial research network.
Major responsibilities
You will participate in interdisciplinary national and international research projects on 6G wireless systems with a focus on sustainable design for distributed (cell-free) multi-antenna systems with converged access/backhaul/fronthaul and capable of joint communications and sensing at mm-wave including (sub-)THz spectrum bands. You are expected to contribute with journal and conference papers, as well as projects related technical reports and administrative tasks. Initial work will focus on developing a methodology for sustainable design, taking into account total energy consumption and material aspects in sustainable design, and then use this methdology in the research on D-MIMO systems.
The appointment offers great opportunities to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry as we have numerous ongoing collaborations with the leading academic groups and industry both nationally and internationally. In particular, you will be active within our ongoing EU Horizon Europe 6G-IA 6G Flagship project "Hexa-X-II", https://hexa-x-ii.eu/,
and in our new research center Wireless Infrastructure Technology at Chalmers (WiTECH) within the project "Distributed communication and radar sensing convergence" (DisCouRSe), https://www.chalmers.se/en/current/news/e2-new-wireless-technology-centre-drives-sustainability-and-innovation/.
The position as a postdoc is a full-time temporary employment that offers an opportunity to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry. The appointment is for 1+1 years of full-time employment, with a monthly salary paid. Majority of your working time is devoted to your own research. Included in your work is also to take part in supervision of Ph.D. students and MSc thesis students. Teaching of undergraduate students may also be included to a small extent. You will attend international conferences and meetings, where you will present your own work and establish useful contacts with other researchers. The position can commence immediately.
Qualifications
You should have a recent PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Communication or similar. You must have very good knowledge about wireless communications. Knowledge in cooperative communications, distributed MIMO, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs), cell-free Massive MIMO at mm-wave and (sub-)THz, communications theory, signal processing for communications, optimization techniques and machine learning are highly advantageous. Knowledge in mobile communications systems, resource allocation, and backhauling/fronthauling, both wireless and fiber-optical, are advantageous, as well as knowledge about hardware components.
Skills in mathematical analysis are essential, particularly communication theory, statistical signal processing, and optimization techniques. Furthermore, strong interest in and ambitions to contribute to sustainabiliy and interest in interdisciplinary work with researchers and engineers from other fields are essential, as are skills in simulation techniques.
You must have excellent command of spoken and written English and have good presentation and collaborative skills. Teaching experience is an advantage. Previous first-author publication experience in IEEE journals is mandatory.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
