Postdoc position in Signal Processing/Machine learning
2023-08-31
Join our fully funded postdoc position in the Signal Processing group at Chalmers! Collaborate with talented researchers publishing in top computer vision and machine learning conferences and journals. Influence the direction of an open-ended project while working on cutting-edge research in self-driving vehicles and medicine, tackling exciting challenges like multi-object tracking, 3D reconstruction, semantic segmentation, and uncertainty estimation. We value publications in prestigious venues like ICML, NeurIPS, CVPR, or similar, and seek energetic researchers with cooperation and social abilities.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Electrical Engineering offers a dynamic and international work environment with over 220 employees from more than 20 countries. We have extensive national and international research collaborations with academia, industry, and society. Our department provides a wide range of courses, including undergraduate programs in Deep Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, and Computer Vision.
The Signal Processing group is part of the Division of Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering and consists of researchers working on various applications of machine learning, signal processing, and computer vision. We have a strong focus on mathematical theory, algorithms, and machine learning (deep learning) with applications in the automotive industry, medicine, communication systems, and more. In our research group, we foster a good and inclusive working environment.
Major responsibilities
As a postdoc in our group, you will primarily perform research, co-supervise Ph.D. students, and collaborate with our researchers on cutting-edge research projects. The research direction is flexible but should ideally have some connection to existing research projects to provide synergies with other activities.
Our main applications are self-driving vehicles and medicine, and we frequently address challenges related to multi-object tracking, 3D reconstruction, visual localization, semantic segmentation, uncertainty estimation, and more. Moreover, we are interested in developing strategies to use semi-supervised or self-supervised learning to boost performance and reduce reliance on large, annotated datasets.
Qualifications
We are looking for an energetic researcher capable of performing research at the international forefront. The ideal candidate has a strong machine-learning background with a clear future research direction. You should be a collaborative team player who values teamwork and thrives in a cooperative environment.
To qualify, you should:
• Hold a Ph.D. in signal processing, computer science, computer vision, or equivalent, generally not older than three years before the application deadline. Exceptions can be made for longer periods resulting from documented parental leave, sick leave, or military service*.
• Have a strong publication record in top-tier journals or leading international conferences such as ICML, ICLR, NeurIPS, ICCV, ECCV, CVPR, or MICCAI.
• Possess excellent cooperation and social abilities, as collaboration with other researchers in our department is integral to this position.
• Demonstrate experience with state-of-the-art machine learning methods.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230492 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-10-13
For questions, please contact:
Associate Professor Lars Hammarstrand, Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering, lars.hammarstrand@chalmers.se
, +46-31-7721788
Professor Thomas Rylander, Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering, rylander@chalmers.se
, +46-31 7721735
Professor Lennart Svensson, Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering, lennart.svensson@chalmers.se
, +46-31 7721777
