Postdoc position in Quantum thermodynamics with nonthermal resources
2023-11-10
We invite applications for a PostDoctoral position in the theory of thermodynamics of quantum and nanoscale devices. The position will be part of a research team working on energy conversion in small scale electronic and hybrid devices, reaching from fundamental principles to viable applications in quantum technologies. This research is funded by an ERC consolidator grant (2024-2028) and you will thus be part of a newly formed team of postdocs and PhD students working together towards a common goal. Beyond collaborations in the theory group, you will closely interact with local and international experimental teams; as a postdoc in the team you will have the possibility to be involved in PhD student supervision and to bring in your own research ideas.
Project description
The position - starting date, if possible, in the first half of 2024 - will be placed in the theory division of the Department for Microtechnology and Nanoscience at Chalmers, where diverse research from quantum transport, quantum information, and quantum materials to quantum thermodynamics is carried out. The hired Postdoc will work in the group "Dynamics and Thermodynamics of nanoscale devices", lead by Janine Splettstoesser . The specific research project of this position will deal with energy conversion of electronic and hybrid devices and with the analysis and optimization of the performance of conversion processes. Specific focus will be on the unique properties of these devices when they exploit nonthermal resources, which might arise as a steady-state effect or as the result of transient or time-dependently driven states. The long-term vision of this project is to explore realistic settings in which such energy conversion processes can be exploited on-chip in quantum technologies.
Major responsibilities
For this PostDoctoral project, we seek a highly motivated and technically skilled candidate with a strong interest in theoretical thermodynamics analysis of nanoscale and quantum devices. The candidate is expected to carry out their research in collaboration with other team-members - also taking responsibility in the supervision of PhD students in the team - and in dialogue with local and international experimental colleagues. We expect you to show initiative by proactively developing and contributing with your own research ideas within the advertised project. The major responsibility is to carry out the research project. There is no mandatory teaching involved. You will work in a collaborative environment, where team work is essential for project success.
Qualifications
To qualify for this PostDoctoral position, you must hold a doctoral degree in Theoretical Physics or similar, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Experience in theory of quantum thermodynamics and/or quantum optics and/or quantum transport theory is required - experience in several of them is considered a merit. You should be self-propelled with a strong driving force to pursue excellent theoretical research in a collaborative environment. The position requires very good verbal and written communication skills in English.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to supervision or teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230680 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Application deadline: December 20, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Janine Splettstoesser
Applied Quantum Physics Lab
Email: janines@chalmers.se
