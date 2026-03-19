Postdoc Position In Process Metallurgy, Wise
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2026-03-19
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Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.Under the subject Process Metallurgy at Luleå University of Technology (LTU), we are looking for a Postdoc researcher in Sustainable Metal Recovery-Hydrometallurgy & Circular Economy. The postdoc position will be part of the research projects relevant to hydrometallurgical processing of critical, rare, strategic metals from various resources.
All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Research School https://wise-materials.org/research-school/
an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
This project is established in collaboration between LTU and the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE), funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. Such collaborative research between LTU and WISE primarily aims to perform materials science research at the international forefront to empower sustainable technologies with positive impact on society and to train future leaders in society, industry, and academia.
Subject description
Process Metallurgy deals with the sustainable extraction of metals from primary and secondary raw materials using both pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes.
Project description
This project focuses on hydrometallurgical processes that support circularity and advance sustainability in the extraction and recycling of critical, rare, and strategic metals. The postdoctoral researcher at LTU Process Metallurgy will join a dynamic international team within the research group Sustainable Metal Recovery-Hydrometallurgy & Circular Economy. In this role, the researcher will contribute to achieving the project's objectives by developing innovative extraction routes based on integrated hydrometallurgical techniques.
The work will emphasize low-carbon emissions and the reduced use of hazardous chemicals, aiming to produce high-purity metal/compounds required for applications in clean and green energy technologies. Fundamental studies will focus on mass transport phenomena, reaction kinetics, and key parametric relations to thermodynamics, while underpinning the process mechanism using advanced characterization techniques. Furthermore, the project will include the assessment of environmental impacts through life-cycle analysis (LCA) and the evaluation of process sustainability within a circular economy framework.
This recruitment is connected to WISE (https://wise-materials.org/),
funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, which is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. With a vision of sustainable future through materials science, all early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Research School (https://wise-materials.org/research-school/),
an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
Duties
Scientific research and education. The Postdoctoral Fellow is expected to independently perform the experimental and theoretical work within the specified research questions, report the results, instruct students, assist with project management, and take responsibility of funding applications within the focus areas of the group. The research will mainly perform at LTU in Luleå, but experiments/investigations with industrial partners can also be included.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment you must have a PhD or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in Process metallurgy, Metal recycling, Chemical engineering, Hydrometallurgy, or equivalent.
The candidates are expected to have good exposure with hydrometallurgical unit operations and experienced in primary metal recovery and recycling processes, particularly dealing with the critical, strategic, and rare earth elements. Hands-on experience in up-scaling hydrometallurgical process and analytical skills on XRD, SEM, ICP, FT-IR, NMR, etc. is highly imperative. Since the focus is on low-carbon circular economy of metals recovery for industrial use, the ability to evaluate process sustainability using LCA will be additional advantage. Applicant must have good publication records, and proficiency in written and spoken English.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years with placement in Luleå. Starting: as soon as possible
For further information about the position, please contact Associate Professor Sadia Ilyas, (+46)920-49 3905, sadia.ilyas@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46)920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV with two referee details, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 17 April 2026
Reference number: 2382-2026 Ersättning
Individual salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9808012