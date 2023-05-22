Postdoc position in optical quantum network
2023-05-22
We offer a position at a leading technical university that generates knowledge and skills for a sustainable future. You will have engaged and ambitious colleagues from both industry and academia, along with a creative, international and dynamic working environment.
Project description
Data security has become a major issue as our democratic, financial, and defense institutions heavily rely on information security. Technological progress risks putting our current security and encryption systems at risk: the emergence of quantum computers endangers existing encryption systems. We, therefore, need to develop and implement encryption systems that are quantum secure.
The position serves for the project National Quantum Communication Infrastructure_Sweden. The project aims to establish the national quantum network that allows quantum secured connection to vital parts of Swedish society. The successful candidate will contribute to the design, implement, assess and deploy quantum communication technologies, services and solutions. The ideal candidate will cooperate with partner institutions and require travel from time to time.
The details of the departmental research activities may be found here.
Information about the division
The division of Communications, Antennas and Optical Networks conducts cutting edge research covering several aspect of communication infrastructures. The Optical Networks (ON) group performs analysis in network architecture design and optimization, control and management, datacenter networks, fiber access and mobile transport networks, network sustainability, reliability, security and survivability, and converged fiber-wireless networks.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Design and development of switching module for quantum communication network
• Implement the switching module in the existing fiber infrastructure
• Addressing the interoperability of classical and quantum communication channels in public networks
• Writing scientific papers, reports, and design notes.
Qualifications
Mandatory
• PhD degree in electrical engineering. The PhD degree should be awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
• Background in quantum communication
• Deep knowledge of fibre optics, switching fabrics and electronics
• Hands-on experience of fiber optical communication system
• Software programming experience in Python or C/C++
• Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
Desirable
• Background in cryptography
• Background in SDN
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230212 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form. The files may be compressed (zipped).
Application deadline: 5 June, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Rui Lin, E2/CAOS, ruilin@chalmers.se
• 46317726030
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
