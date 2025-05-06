Postdoc position in Novel Measurement Techniques and Indicators for VOCs
We are seeking a postdoctoral researcher to develop innovative solutions for measuring and controlling the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from building materials, focusing on improving durability and reusability. This role offers an opportunity to advance the state-of-the-art, contribute to environmental health, enhance building material safety, and promote circularity in the construction sector.
Project overview
VOCs are hazardous chemicals that negatively impact air quality and health. In recent years, our research has examined elevated VOC levels in the indoor environments of newly constructed schools and offices, highlighting the limited effects of increased ventilation. We have proposed practical, energy-efficient ventilation strategies. This project builds on that foundation, with a focus on developing semi-permeable emission barriers to control off-gassing, creating efficient measurement techniques for VOC emissions from building materials, and further developing the "ventilation threshold" indicator.
Research environment
You will join and conduct your research within the Building Physics Research Area at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering. We are a positive, open-minded, and collaborative team dedicated to advancing building physics research methods. Our goal is to develop resource-efficient buildings that offer excellent indoor environments and minimal environmental impact. Your research project will involve collaboration with scientists from environmental chemistry and building materials, as well as stakeholders from the construction industry.
Main responsibilities
Your main tasks will include:
• Conducting research involving numerical modeling and experimental work.
• Collaborating with academic and industry stakeholders.
• Publishing results in high-quality scientific journals.
• Presenting research findings at conferences and seminars.
In addition, you will engage in postdoctoral training to strengthen your skills in teaching, supervision, research leadership, academic service, and research utilization. Your progress will be documented in a postdoc portfolio.
Qualifications
To be eligible for this position, you must have:
• A PhD in building physics, indoor environmental quality, or a related field, awarded no more than three years before the application deadline.*
• Strong verbal and written communication skills in English.
• The date on your PhD diploma is considered the official date of degree completion. Exceptions to the three-year limit may be granted for periods of parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
We appreciate applications that reflect your personal experience and insights, prepared without assistance from AI tools.
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note:
• The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: June 15, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Angela Sasic Kalagasidis,angela.sasic@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
