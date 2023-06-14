Postdoc position in nanoalloy nanofabrication
2023-06-14
The Langhammer group at Chalmers University of Technology is looking for a highly motivated Postdoc with a background in nanofabrication/nanophotonics/materials science to work in the area of nanoalloy nanofabrication for application in nanophotonics, optical sensing and heterogeneous catalysis.
Project description
Alloying offers an increasingly important handle in nanomaterials design, in addition to already widely explored size and geometry of nanostructures of interest. As the key trait, the mixing of elements at the atomic level enables nanomaterials with physical or chemical properties that cannot be obtained by a single element alone and subtle compositional variations can significantly impact these properties. Alongside the great potential of alloying, the experimental scrutiny of its impact on nanomaterial function is a challenge because the parameter space that encompasses nanostructure size, geometry, chemical composition, and structural atomic-level differences between individuals is vast and requires unrealistically large sample sets if statistically relevant and systematic data are to be obtained. To address this, we have developed a microshutter device for spatially highly resolved physical vapor deposition in lithography-based fabrication of nanostructured surfaces, which enables establishing compositional gradients across a surface with single nanostructure resolution in terms of alloy composition. Such arrays can subsequently be efficiently probed using single particle plasmonic nanoimaging (Nature Communications 2021, 12:5427, Nature Communications, 2020, 11(1): 4832) to in a highly parallelized fashion assess optical, as well as chemical properties of the individual particles in the array.
The focus of this postdoc position is to further develop the microshutter-based nanofabfrication of nanoparticle arrays with compositional gradients comprised of 3 elements or more to enter the realm of so-called high entropy alloys. As the second key focus, you will evaluate the obtained materials for their hydrogen sorbing and catalytic properties using primarily the single particle plasmonic nanoimaging technique.
Information about the division and the department
The Langhammer group at the Chemical Physics Divison at the Department of Physics operates at the interface between materials science, nanoscience, catalysis, nanoplasmonics and in situ spectroscopy, with a particular focus on sustainable energy-related materials, nanosensors and nanoparticles. For that purpose we continuously develop and evolve our own methodologies for state-of-the-art nanofabrication, as well as build our own customized research instrumentation. Now we intensify our efforts towards the development of nanofabricaton and optical single particle characterization methods for the rapid screeing of high entropy alloy nanoparticles and their application in plasmonic hydrogen sensors and heterogeneous catalysis.
Major responsibilities
The Postdoc will further develop the microshutter-based nanofabfrication of nanoparticle arrays with compositional gradients comprised of 3 elements or more to enter the realm of so-called high entropy alloys. As the second key focus, the postdoc will evaluate the obtained materials for their hydrogen sorbing and catalytic properties using primarily the single particle plasmonic nanoimaging technique.
Key parts of the work:
• Lithography-based nanofabrication of alloy nanoparticle arrays with compositional gradients across the array with the aim to produce alloys with at least three components
• Characterization of the obtained nanoparticles in such arrays in terms of their optical, compositional, hydrogen sorbing and catalytic properties using a variety of state of the art experimental methods with single particle plasmonic nanoimaging as a key approach
• Co-developing a next generation microshutter device to improve the spatial resolution of material deposition, as well as increase the number of elements that can be mixed with high precision
Qualifications
To qualify, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Mandatory:
• An experimental PhD in Physics, Nanoscience/Nanotechnology, Materials Science or Chemistry, ideally with experience in lithography-based nanofabrication and an interest in/experience with characterization of nanomaterial properties
• Excellent skills in English, both written and oral
• Excellent social skills and team player attitude with the interest to mentor PhD students
Meritorious:
• Hands-on experience with lithography-based nanofabrication
• Hands-on experience with nanophotonics/plasmonics
• Hands-on experience with optical sensing and/or spectroscopy
• Hands-on experience with studying surface reactions on metal nanoparticles
• Computer programming skills using Python and MATLAB
• Experience with numerical simulation tools such as Comsol Multiphysics or FDTD
• Experience with analysis of complex scientific data e.g. through machine learning
The position requires excellent communication skills in written and spoken English. Applicants who do not have English or a Scandinavian language as their mother tongue need to provide documentation of good communication skills in English, typically evidenced by an English language test, for example TOEFL 550 (paper-based)/TOEFL 213 (computer-based), and exemplified during the interview process prior to admission. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Application procedure
Application deadline: July 31, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Christoph Langhammer
Professor
Chemical Physics Disivion, Physics
Email: clangham@chalmers.se
