Postdoc position in genomic selection for faba bean
2023-12-19
Department of Plant Breeding
Do you enjoy working with big data sets and want to contribute to a sustainable food production? We are looking for a person who will develop genomic selection models for faba bean in collaboration with researchers and plant breeders.
About the position
You will mine large genotypic and phenotypic datasets and apply biometric approaches such as GWAS and genomic selection to study genotype by environment interactions for agronomic and seed quality traits in faba bean. You will develop genomic selection models and further validate these models on plant material obtained both from a diversity panel consisting of accessions from gene bank material and breeding lines from a breeding program at Lantmännen Lantbruk. You will thus have the unique opportunity to be involved in a project in close collaboration with the plant breeders and thus gain first-hand experience of benefits and limitations of genomic selection in a real-world case study. There is also the possibility to develop new connections with many researchers and stakeholders through various seminars and events organized by SLU Grogrund.
Your profile
Postdoc appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, hence we are mainly looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is not older than three years. Your research focus should be in plant breeding, genetics, quantitative genetics, bioinformatics, biometrics or similar. You must have documented experience in developing genetic markers for breeding. Previous contribution to research through publications in peer reviewed international journals is a requirement. Prior experience with genomic selection is a merit. You should have good ability to work independently as well as in a team. You should be motivated and highly interested in plant breeding. Excellent communication skills in English both orally and written is a requirement.
About us
Department of Plant Breeding, located in Alnarp (near Lund and Malmö, in southern Sweden), focuses on research, education and innovation of strategic importance for a sustainable and profitable cultivation of crops for production of plant based food, feed and industrial products. The Department offers an inspiring, multidisciplinary, innovative and creative research environment and cooperation around current and future challenges.
Crop production in agriculture and horticulture will continue to require maximal yields with appropriate product qualities in combination with decreased environmental impact and energy input. To meet these requirements, cultivars need to have increased resistance and tolerance to biotic and abiotic stress factors, more efficient nutrient uptake, and requested product quality.
Research on plant genetics is conducted on crops to investigate existing genetic variation, and to study specific characteristics of importance for further use in plant breeding. Unique to the department is the strong link between basic research and applied plant breeding.
This position is funded by SLU Grogrund - a Swedish competence center for breeding of food crops (https://www.slu.se/centrumbildningar-och-projekt/grogrund/).
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/plant-breeding/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Alnarp
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
100%
As agreed.
Please submit your application before deadline 30 January 2024.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion.
