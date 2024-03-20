Postdoc position in far-infrared semiconductor electronics
2024-03-20
We seek a highly motivated and skilled postdoc to join our team and contribute to our exciting research in far-infrared semiconductor electronics. In this project, you will investigate cutting-edge semiconductor devices and circuits for future supra-terahertz electronics. Moreover, you will be part of an environment including world-class research groups and industrial collaborators and have access to excellent characterisation and fabrication infrastructures.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience - MC2 is a unique research environment in micro- and nanotechnology, housing more than 250 researchers and PhD students. The main research activities at the Terahertz and millimetre wave division are on technologies with applications ranging from basic science to future sensors and communication systems. We are at the forefront of innovation in terahertz electronics, working on projects that push the boundaries of what is possible, aiming for the next generation of wireless systems, remote sensing and space terahertz instrumentation. You will be part of an inspiring and collaborative research environment and benefit from fruitful discussions with our industrial collaborators. The project aims to investigate and create a new framework for terahertz electronics for space-borne Earth observations and is partly supported by the Swedish and European Space Agencies.
Major responsibilities
Your research will be directed toward advancing Schottky diodes and circuits for supra-terahertz frequency applications (2- 5 THz). It will be pursued at the Terahertz and Millimetre Wave Laboratory. You will fabricate demonstrators in our state-of-the-art Nanofabrication facility and perform experiments in the terahertz characterisation facility (Kollberg Laboratory).
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you must have a PhD in applied physics or electrical engineering with a curriculum that provides a solid foundation in microwave engineering and semiconductor technology.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience in nanolithography and in fabricating advanced semiconductor components;
• Familiarity with the characterisation of heterodyne receiver instrumentation;
• Experience in the design of waveguide and quasi-optical circuits (antenna integration).
You should have good communication skills, the ability to work in an interdisciplinary group, good analytical and experimental skills, and an excellent ability to work independently toward the goals expressed in the project plans.
Further, as the position involves collaboration between academic research groups and the industry, you must enjoy working in different environments and proactively participate in new research initiatives.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240185 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1 page where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-18
For questions, please contact:
