Postdoc position in Entrepreneurship and Innovation
2023-05-25
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The research group Entrepreneurship and innovation includes organizational development with a particular focus on business development based on innovative products, services and production solutions as well as ways to manage and organize business. The research group collaborates with large national and international companies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), decision makers and other research groups. Research results are produced in close collaboration with industry and other actors. The research topic has a strong track record of publications in top journals, such as Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Management, Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management Studies, Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, Journal of Product Innovation Management, MIT Sloan Management Review, California Management Review, Research Policy and others.
Subject description
Entrepreneurship and Innovation comprises organizational development with a specific focus on firm development based on innovative products, services, production solutions or management modes.
Project description
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher for our research track with a focus on circular business models in industrial ecosystems. A significant part of the research is focused on meeting business needs by mapping challenges and proposing methods for improvement and facilitating the implementation of the proposed methods. The empirical project work concerns partly the process industry (such as the mining industry), partly the manufacturing industry, but also equipment suppliers to these industries and smaller companies that are important collaboration partners. Any previous experience of participating in similar research projects is considered an advantage. The position also includes applying for research funding. This position is particularly relevant to those applicants who wish to engage in research in close collaboration with industry.
Duties
As a postdoctoral researcher you have the following main tasks:
• Contact companies in the region and conduct research in close collaboration with them
• Initiate, design and conduct data collection in collaboration with other senior researchers in the group, mainly based on case study-based research/qualitative methods
• Co-authorship of scientific articles together with other researchers
• Writing research applications
• Plan and implement popular science dissemination activities (e.g., webinars, popular science articles, workshops, presentations)
• Develop and teach courses in business administration and/or industrial engineering and management (20%)
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have a PhD, preferably in Entrepreneurship and innovation, or a related subject. PhD candidates who are in the final stages of their Ph.D. or are about to defend may also apply. You should have strong research credentials related to the project described above. We expect you to have experience publishing in journals at ABS levels 2-4. A background in conducting applied qualitative research in close collaboration with industry is meritorious. A doctoral degree awarded no more than three years before the application deadline provides a useful qualification. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
The position requires good skills in oral and written communication in English. Good knowledge of the Swedish language is an advantage.
Most employees at the subject Entrepreneurship and Innovation are currently men, therefor we welcome female applicants.
Information
The employment is full-time and is limited to two years. Location is in Luleå. The position can start as per agreement. For further information, please contact:Professor Johan Frishammar, +46 (0) 920-491407, Johan.Frishammar@ltu.se
Union representative:SACO-S Kjell Johansson, 0920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
and OFR-S Lars Frisk, 0920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
Please apply for this position by clicking the apply button below. The application must include a CV, personal letter reflecting on the project's topic and how you intend to contribute (approx. 1 - 2 A4 pages) and copies of verified diplomas from high school and university (with list of courses with grades). Attach also two to three academic papers and/or essays that demonstrate your scientific competence. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diploma, must be written in English or Swedish.
Reference number: 2372-2023
