Postdoc position in Electric Power Engineering
2024-02-22
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Electric Power Engineering group in Skellefteå has a good national and international reputation for its leading research, is a world leader in power quality, and has a good national reputation, among others, for its education. Over the years, the group's research results have received attention from both industry and academia. The group currently consists, in addition to the chaired professor, of two additional professors, four other senior researchers, a research engineer, and 18 doctoral students. We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher to assist us in the ongoing research and to further strengthen the world-leading status of the research in our group.
Subject description
Electric power engineering covers the study of the system for production, transport and consumption of electrical energy. This includes the interaction between the power grid, electricity production, and electricity consumption.
Project description
The postdoctoral researchers will be part of several ongoing research projects and is also expected to initiate new research directions. The majority of the ongoing projects concern voltage dips in current and future grids. Other ongoing projects concern the appearance of even harmonics at different voltage levels and the creation of realistic models of the power transmission system. Concerning new directions, we expect the candidate to be able to address the growing bigdata issue with power-quality data.
Duties
The duties of a postdoctoral fellow are mainly research. The position involves research in one of the most important subjects in electrical engineering. As a postdoctoral fellow, you will contribute to research and publication activities and collaborate within the scope of the subject's broad industrial and academic contact network through national and international collaborative projects. Teaching and pedagogical development work can be included in the duties with a maximum of 20% of the working time. You will also participate in applications for future projects.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment as post doctor you must have a PhD or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in Electric Power Engineering. A doctoral degree awarded no more than three years before the application deadline provides a useful qualification. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
The candidate must have the right background, knowledge, and expertise to start involvement in the existing projects almost immediately upon starting the position. Keywords in this respect are "voltage dips", "even harmonics", and "transmission-system modelling". For the new research directions, experience in the analysis of big power-quality data is seen as necessary, whereas any other knowledge or experience in related fields is seen as a merit.
If is also seen as important, but not a requirement, to master the Swedish language sufficiently to be able to teach on our undergraduate program.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for three years with placement in Skellefteå. Starting as soon as possible.
For further information about the position, please contact Math Bollen, (+46) 910-585713, math.bollen@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
You apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified PhD or equivalent diplomas.Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: March 14, 2024
