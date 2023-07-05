Postdoc position in ELaaS: Energy optimal urban Logistics As A Service
2023-07-05
The project ELaaS is a recently funded project by the European Union (JPI Urban EU), the Swedish Energy Agency, and Chalmers University of Technology (Transport Area of Advance). Moreover, this is a joint project between two Divisions (Division of Systems and Control, Electrical Engineering, and Division of Servive Management and Logistics, Technology Management and Economics) at Chalmers University of Technology.
The Automatic Control Group (within the Division of Systems and Control) focuses on applications in the transportation and energy sectors whilst having a long tradition in robust, optimal control design solutions. The Division of Service Management and Logistics focuses on the management, design, delivery and improvement of services from the perspective of the individual organization as well as the wider supply chain. Our research has a particular focus on organizations in various sectors, including transportation, construction, healthcare and manufacturing.
The postdoc will have a unique opportunity to work in a inter-disciplinary environment where s/he will (i) develop innovative mathematical models for last-mile distribution that take into account the complexity of energy supply, and at (ii) apply those models to enable the transition towards electric vehicles for freight transport operators.
Project description
In the project, a novel and operational energy-based description of multimodal, urban logistics system is proposed. This energy based quantitative framework enables us to systematically and naturally target sustainability goals. In ELaaS, we intend to minimize the overall energy usage from consolidation centers to the customers' doors. This approach gives ground to i) contrast modular solutions ii) quantify logistic solutions by energy footprints, iii) enhance social responsibility at different levels, and iv) couple logistics systems to power grid.
The following goals are formulated to reach within which the postdoc associate will mostly be involved in G3 and G4.
G1) Define logistics flows via models and mode shifts via scenario design method from authorities.
G2) Quantify the use of energy in logistics flows and devise energy optimal delivery solutions. Dynamically schedule micro platforms and charging-parking allocations.
G3) Analyze spatio-temporal energy usage of urban logistics systems. Perform sensitivity analysis under power grid interruption. Scalability analysis of E-Laas algorithms.
G4) Quantify demand for freight and analyze the customer behaviour change required to run E-Laas.
Major responsibilities
The appointment offers great opportunities to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry as we have numerous ongoing collaborations with the leading groups internationally (e.g. consortia members). A monthly salary is paid. There are no tuition fees for PhD studies at Chalmers, so the postdoc associate can take classes. The postdoctor's major responsibilities are to elaborate new methods and algorithms, be active in the EU project, and publish and present results in top tier scientific journals, and be part of proposal writing.
Qualifications
The applicant should have a PhD degree in applied mathematics, computer Science, transportation science, operations research, systems and control, or similar. Excellent presentation skills, and fluency in English are required. Skills in operational research, integer optimization, and statistics are essential, experience with partial differential equations, machine learning methods are advantageous.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years and seated at the Department of Electrical Engineering.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230442 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-09-15
For questions, please contact:
Balazs Kulcsar, Automatic Control Group, Systems and Control Division, E2 kulcsar@chalmers.se
Ivan Sanchez Diaz, Division of Service Management and Logistics, TME ivan.sanchez@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees.
