Postdoc position in development of green separation methods
2023-06-15
Separation is crucial in any chemical engineering- related industry. Membrane-based separation is promising for replacing the current energy-intensive techniques. Towards greener separations, this research project focuses on improving the membrane-filtration process as well as the membrane material. We are currently recruiting a post-doc for the project.
Project description
In this project, the main objective is to improve the energy-efficiency of separation processes in industry. This will be done by developing innovative membranes and membrane-filtration processes to enhance the potential of membrane-separations to replace the currently energy-intensive separation processes like distillation. This position will enable combining fundamental membrane research with practical implementation via close collaboration with industry.
This position is at the Chemical Engineering division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department at Chalmers. We have a wide range of experience and work both experimentally and with modeling. We have a long tradition of working with both fundamental scientific questions and applied problems together with industry. This position is within the unit for Chemical Process and Reaction Engineering.
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering
Chemistry and Chemical Engineering is one of the largest departments at Chalmers. We represent a broad field of fundamental and applied research and education within chemistry and chemical engineering. Our research activities reach from fundamental chemistry, chemistry at the interface of biology and medicine, materials science, renewable energy, to chemical engineering processing, material recycling, nuclear chemistry, as well as theory and modelling. We are committed to teaching at the undergraduate, graduate, as well as postgraduate level.
Academic freedom, interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship and making societal impact, are key factors in our work. We strive to offer an environment where you can combine world leading research and teaching with a good work-life balance.
Major responsibilities
The project involves developing novel membranes and membrane processes. The novel membranes will be throughly characterized using for example XRD, SEM, TEM, FTIR, AFM, etc.. Membrane performance and means to improve the filtration process will be monitored using online, non-invasive techniques like optical coherence tomography, fluid dynamic gauge, etc. Collaboration with industry is planned.
The position will involve reporting current research results in both written and oral form as well as authoring scientific research publications.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you need need to have a PhD in separations, preferably with extensive experience in membrane-filtration experiments and membrane fabrication. The PhD degree should be awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Experience in organic chemistry, surface science, machine-learning, or modeling is a merit.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230396 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 15 July, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Professor Jia Wei Chewjia.chew@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
