Postdoc position in Dependable Communications and Computations
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Subject description
The research subject focuses on an integrated development of network architectures, resource efficient algorithms, and programming paradigms for enabling an application-tailored design of dependable communication and computation systems.
Project description
You will work on one or both of two major European research projects: UPPRAISE and MEDUSA. These projects aim to advance intelligent, adaptive, and sustainable industrial systems. The work involves areas such as AI-assisted automation engineering, digital twins, semantic modeling, secure data exchange, and reconfigurable production architectures. The research is carried out in collaboration with leading industrial and academic partners within large-scale Horizon Europe initiatives, where LTU plays a key role in both technical development and scientific coordination. In parallel with project work, you will also contribute to research activities within the AIC3 lab (Automation, Industrial Computing, Communication, and Control Laboratory), an advanced test environment for future industrial systems and cyber-physical environments. The goal is to develop robust, distributed, and intelligent control systems for the digital and sustainable industrial infrastructures of the future.
Duties
In this position, you will work on developing and integrating advanced digital solutions within both educational systems (UPPRAISE) and industrial applications (MEDUSA and AIC3). As a postdoc, you will:
• Contribute to the development of AI-based educational platforms with support for personalized study plans and immersive XR environments.
• Participate in the development of secure and intelligent industrial automation systems that support flexible and distributed manufacturing.
• Develop semantic models and integrate model-driven engineering approaches to support reconfigurable system architectures.
• Implement and validate decision-support tools for energy-aware planning, predictive maintenance, and resource optimization.
• Develop and test multi-agent and distributed control systems using technologies such as IEC 61499 and real-time simulation.
• Use robotics, autonomous systems, and digital twins to automate and optimize industrial processes.
• Collaborate with academic and industrial partners to support technical innovation, ensure alignment with project objectives, and contribute to dissemination and knowledge exchange.
The postdoc position primarily involves research in some of the most current and interdisciplinary areas of Europe's digital and green transition. You are expected to contribute to research, publications, and collaboration, as well as to educational activities within the framework of LTU's profile areas.
Qualifications
To be eligible for a postdoc position, you must have a PhD in Computer Science, Automation, Electronics, Mechatronics, Industrial IT, or another relevant subject area. The PhD should have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline, unless there are special circumstances.
In addition to basic eligibility, the following qualifications are required:
• Scientific publications in areas related to Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, smart systems, or AI-assisted automation engineering.
• Documented experience in applied research or development work within industrial digital systems.
• Knowledge of industrial communication protocols such as Modbus, OPC UA, PROFINET, or similar.
• Experience with distributed control systems, real-time systems, cyber-physical systems, or secure data exchange in industrial environments.
• Familiarity with digital twins, semantic modeling, or model-driven engineering methodologies.
• Practical knowledge of energy-aware planning and scheduling in manufacturing.
• Experience with programming and implementing intelligent automation or decision-support systems.
• Ability to work independently as well as in interdisciplinary and international research teams.
• Excellent proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Additional merits include experience in working with robotics, building automation, XR environments, or digital twins, as well as prior participation in EU projects or other international collaborations.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years, with the possibility of extension. The placement is in Luleå. Start date by agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact Head of subject/Professor Evgeny Osipov, (+46) 920-49 1578, evgeny.osipov@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46)920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: October 15, 2025
