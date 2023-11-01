Postdoc position in browsing tolerant trees
2023-11-01
Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre
SLU is one of the world's highest ranked universities in several subject areas and is ranked #1 in forestry (CWUR). At our centre we carry out research, teaching and dissemination of scientific findings with direct application to the sustainable management of forests. We have a multidisciplinary profile, with global relevance and specialized expertise on forests and forestry as complex socio-ecological systems. We closely collaborate with multiple stakeholders and conduct applied research in silviculture, forest ecology, pathology, policy and planning. We teach bachelor, Masters and PhD level courses addressing all of these subject areas.
Duties:
We are seeking a highly motivated person to conduct research on browsing tolerant trees with focus on broadleaf trees species, aspen, birch and poplars. Today, browsing damage is one of the most frequent occurring and economically devastating damage that occur in the forest. For a planted seedling, it is almost certain that browsing will occur - which decreases growth, but also increases wood quality problems. However, there is a genetic component that control this - but currently it is unknown. In the announced postdoc position, you will perform research on how the genotypes of aspen, birch and poplars will respond to browsing and investigate the genetics behind through e.g. genome-wide association study - GWAS. Within the project phenotyping methods (FT-IR) will be developed to identify browsing tolerant genotypes and these will be tested under field conditions.
The work will consist of both outdoor fieldwork and laboratory work and there is a great possibility to include your own ideas and thoughts to the project.
Qualifications:
We are seeking a highly motivated person with a PhD degree in plant physiology, genetics, silviculture, forest science, forest management, biology, biostatistics, forest restoration or equivalent, ideally with a focus on tree physiology, genomic studies, Fourier -transform infraed spectroscopy (FT-IR), chemo-typing, angulate browsing, plant propagation, greenhouse experiments, field experiments and stand development. Applicants should also have:
• Excellent verbal and written English;
• Excellent knowledge in data analysis and modelling using R, or similar programs;
• Experience in writing and publishing of peer-reviewed articles;
• Experience in work with dendrology;
• Ability to contribute to a positive environment in an inclusive and diverse team;
• Ability to work independently and in a team;
• Taking pride in original and high-quality work;
• Experience or an interest in novel technologies;
• Works well under pressure and meet deadlines;
• Have a strategic and creative mindset;
• Driver's license and willingness to perform fieldwork;
• Willingness to participate in mentoring undergraduate researchers.
We offer you:
• Possibility to publish in high impact journals;
• A stimulating work environment;
• Possibility to join a research team;
• Possibility to contribute with your skills and personality;
• Varied work tasks and great freedom to develop your own ideas together with colleagues;
• Participation in national and international scientific conferences and meetings;
• Collaboration with end-users in government and industry;
• Mentorship and support in an expanding team;
• Opportunity to contribute novel and original insights to forest management in the face of global change.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
Place of work:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
March 2024 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2024-01-15, use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
