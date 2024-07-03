Postdoc position in Biotechnology and Applied Microbiology
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a highly motivated postdoc to join our group of researchers working on cell factory design of both baker's yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae and non-conventional yeast species. The yeast strains are intended for various applications including bioproduction of chemicals, food ingredients and innovative materials.
Information about the project
The scope of this two-year postdoc project is to design and create novel, 3D printed materials containing live yeast cells. You will use sophisticated genetic engineering tools to 1) improve inherent yeast properties, and 2) provide the yeast with completely new properties such as environmental responsiveness, metabolite production and ability to form volumetric material constructs. The project will be carried out in close collaboration with material chemists and architects that are experts on formulation, production and testing of sustainable, nature-based materials as well as 3D printing.
Information about the department
At the Department of Life Sciences (LIFE), we conduct research, innovation and education to enable a biobased society and improve human health. Our topics cover both basic and applied aspects of life sciences in the areas of systems biology, chemical biology, industrial biotechnology and food and nutrition science. We develop and apply cutting edge experimental and computational technologies. Our researchers are discovering how biomolecules, living cells and the whole organisms' function and respond to the environment. Based on that knowledge, we engineer biological systems to produce foods, drugs and chemicals in an innovative and sustainable way. We also use this knowledge to pioneer new methods for prevention, diagnostic and treatment of human diseases, often in close collaboration with complementary competences from society, industry and academia. Our most important contribution to the society is the new generations of young scientists trained to be future leaders. Altogether, our department is a home to life sciences, where innovative ideas and creative people grow.
The postdoc position is placed at the Division of Industrial Biotechnology, which is highly international and counts ~ 40 members. Research activities at the division focus on utilization of renewable raw materials for a sustainable production of fuels and chemicals. Our portfolio of research project spans from fundamental research to technology development and lab-scale applications, and includes fermentation technology, metabolic engineering and enzyme discovery. We have an extensive instrument platform for analytics, molecular biology, fermentation and protein production and purification, which is fully available for the project. In addition, core facilities with advanced equipment are available within both the Department and at the University campus.
Read more about the research group here.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility will be to pursue research within the scope of the project. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts, to write project reports and scientific manuscripts and to share your research results both in presentations at the division/department, with collaborators and at international conferences. A postdoc position at our division also include supervision of Bachelor and Master students as well as taking responsibility for side tasks such as keeping the lab and instruments in good condition.
Qualifications
To qualify this position, you must:
• hold a doctoral degree, typically awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline, in Biotechnology/Bioengineering, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry or other related disciplines. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
• Experience in yeast genetics and physiology and molecular biology techniques.
It is meritorious if you:
• have know-how of metabolic engineering, material chemistry and 3D printing.
• have taken university courses or equivalent in (eukaryotic) microbiology, cell physiology, metabolic engineering, and material chemistry.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240395 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-08-15
For questions, please contact:
Cecilia Geijer, Division of Industrial Biotechnology
Email: cecilia.geijer@chalmers.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8784716