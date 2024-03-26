PostDoc position in AM alloy performance in high-temperature water
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
2024-03-26
Extend your scientific portfolio during a 2 year-PostDoc on additive manufacturing in connection to energy relevant questions. This combination of competences answers requests for industry and research equally.
In the current project, we want to explore the performance of additive manufactured alloys in comparison to their wrought equivalents for their application in high-temperature water. In co-operation with the Competence Center for Additive Manufacturing at Chalmers (CAM2), material will be manufactured and brought into relevant high-temperature, pressurized water conditions together with their conventional wrought alloy counterpart. Microstructural evolution under mechanical stress stands in focus of this undertaking. This project is a collaboration between Chalmers University of Technology, Studsvik AB, financed by SSM.
Information about the division
The division of Energy and Materials hosts a number multidisciplinary smaller groups with the goal to research on inorganic materials including alloys in terms of their applicability, longevity and recyclability in an increasingly diversified energy landscape. Such energy technologies include for example heat-storage and thermal transfer. Identification of alloys and their manufacturing methods support technological transition and progress.
Major responsibilities
Your responsibilities will include the execution of a research plan and its continuous revisions depending on intermittent results. You will take responsibility for new high-pressure equipment. For microstructural investigations you have a metallographic preparation lab, electron microscopy and X-ray facilities available among others. Your findings will be discussed regularly within the project group and summarized as reports. Novelty results are supposed to be published in international journals as well as presented at relevant conferences.
Qualifications
• PhD in a relevant field, metallography, material science, chemistry
• Experience with metallographic techniques
• Experience in high-temperature water effects on alloys
• English at C level - CEFR
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240167 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-20
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Christine Geers, geersc@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees.
