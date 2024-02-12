Postdoc position in 2D materials based sensor for battery monitoring
This Postdoc position gives you an unique opportunity to further develop your skills and knowledge in sensors and use it for battery related applications. You will collaborate with researchers from both academia and industry working in a multidisciplinary research environment. Join us to design and develop sensor devices to make the battery safer and perform better for the future.
Project description
The rate of transition towards full electromobility depends heavily on the battery systems. However, with today's sensors, the battery systems are treated as a black box, leaving the local degradation conditions inside battery cells neither monitored nor well controlled. This project focus on the development of dedicated sensor for the battery monitoring using multifunctional two-dimensional materials-based composites. You will design, synthesize and characterize the 2D materials based sensing materials. The work has an experimental focus, and you will closely collaborate with simulation and modeling partners from academia and industrials. Being part of this collaborative project, you will be involved in a multidisciplinary environment and working with international researchers.
Information about the division and the department
Most of the research within this Postdoc position will be carried out in the Division of Materials and Manufacture, Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterization to machining of metals and polymers. We employ a range of technologies -surface modification of materials, powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and material removal - and a range of advanced characterization techniques. Our work is interdisciplinary by nature and is addressing topics that have a direct impact on sustainability. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes, and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group by collaborating with others. The position may also includes supervising Master and/or PhD student to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with industrial partners. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing in English.
Qualifications
To be qualified for the position of postdoc, you must have a doctoral degree or equivalent in chemistry, Materials Science, Physics or a relevant field, generally awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*. You should be fluent in English, have a good collaborative skills and ability to communicate your results in writing and presentations. You are expected to stay motivated and efficient despite setbacks and disappointments while continuing to work until satisfied results have been achieved.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240078 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-03-11
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Jinhua Sun, jinhua@chalmers.se
Prof. Uta Klement, uta.klement@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
