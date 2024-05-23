Postdoc position
2024-05-23
SLU Swedish Species Information Centre
About the position
We are seeking a postdoc that will research how wood-inhabiting fungal metacommunities realtes to deadwood translocation and decomposition. This project utilizes a unique large-scale field experiment of 640 translocated (moved) tree logs of fresh to decayed wood. The project aims to evaluate the assembly and dynamics of saprotrophic species and their functional traits in relation to wood decomposition and carbon dioxide (CO2) flux across a range of wood qualities and translocation densities. The results from this project have a high potential to advance current understanding of saprotrophic metacommunity ecology and relationship to wood CO2 flux. This project will generate knowledge of the conservation effectiveness of translocating wood-inhabiting communities.
The position is based at SLU Swedish Species Information Centre, which is a national center for species and habitats. We contribute to a sustainable management of natural resources by collecting, analysing and making data available, and by describing and presenting facts about biodiversity. We interact nationally and internationally, with a conservation benefit in focus. Now we recruit a person who will research the conservation benefits of deadwood translocation and improve the vital knowledge of the role of wood-inhabiting metacommunities in CO2 flux. The postdoc project is run in collaboration with researchers at the Restoration Ecology research group at the Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies, SLU. Hence, the project is part of a larger research initiative on ecological compensation and restoration.
Duties
This two-year postdoc research project will focus on wood-inhabiting fungi, but data on co-occurring bryophytes, lichens and insects are also available. The position involve some fieldwork but also analysing already collected data. The experimental translocations are located in northern boreal forests in an ecological compensation area in Norrbotten County set up to compensate for negative effects on saproxylic biodiversity of a mine expansion. You will (i) analyse how translocated deadwood of various qualities and densities support the assembly and dynamics of metacommunity members over time based on both reproducing fungal species with sporocarps and DNA sequencing data of fungal mycelia in wood, and (ii) relations to deadwood respiration as part of decomposition.
Qualifications
Applicants should hold a doctoral degree in ecology, forestry, fungal ecology, environmental science or equivalent. Required is earlier research experience on forests, biodiversity, fungal ecology or forest restoration. Excellent skills in written and oral communication in English are required. Research experience of working with community data or molecular data is meriting. Good knowledge of statistical analyses and R (or equivalent programming) along with a strong publication record (in relation to the time since dissertation) is meriting. Important are also personal characteristics contributing to a positive development of a research group. Since employment as a postdoctoral fellow constitutes a merit-based employment for junior researchers, priority will be given to those who have a doctoral degree that is not older than three years.
Application
We welcome your application no later than June 29th, 2024. Applications are to be submitted by completing the process that is accessed through the button below.
The application must be written in English and contain:
i) a statement of scientific interests, motivation and fit for applying to this specific position (max two pages);
ii) Curriculum Vitae including a complete publication list, separating peer-reviewed papers from other publications;
iii) contact information of at least two reference persons;
iv) copies of previous university degrees and transcripts of academic records.
If the PhD thesis has not been defended at the time of application, clearly indicate in your CV the date of the scheduled defense.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
