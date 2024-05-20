Postdoc position
2024-05-20
Postdoc position in the EPR technique to study radical formation in bio-based materials
Project description
In this Postdoc position, your work will contribute to developing the delignification process of lignocellulosebased material. You will implement a new instrument (an electron paramagnetic resonance EPR) as a characterisation tool of radicals, starting with lignin radicals in cellulose-rich fibrers. This position is linked to two large centres WWSC (Wallenberg Wood Science Center), which focuses on developing new materials from wood, and another centre called FibRe, which focuses on developing thermoplastic lignocellulose-based. The primary focus is on the mechanism behind the delignification process of lignocellulose-based materials. There are several established delignification process, like the Kraft process, but we will mainly use the ionoSolv process. It is well known that radicals are formed during the delignification process. One way to study such radicals is by using electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) technique, a technique and methodology we at Chalmers need to adopt to measure lignin radicals. The connection to WWSC, is constituted of many projects with interest in studying the formation of radicals, like the formation of radicals during the manufacturing of lignin-based products, polymerisation of bio-based components or enzymatic treatment of biomass.
Information about the department
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers has a long tradition of encouraging world-leading research in an environment where people develop and create new knowledge. We tackle significant challenges ranging from basic research to industrial applications. Our research projects are often cross-border and carried out in close cooperation with industry, institutes, and other higher education institutions.
Major responsibiities
This work focuses primarily on the mechanism during delignification process, mainly focusing on formation of radicals during the ionoSolv conditions. The electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) technique will be used to determine the amount and types of radicals. This project is part of WWSC and this hosting opens for opportunities to further studies of radical formation, and not limited to the ionoSolv process, including examining the formation of radicals during the manufacturing of lignin-based products, the variation in radical formation during polymerization of bio-based componetns or enzymatic treatment of biomass.
The environment around WWSC and FibRe will give you good opportunities to expand your scientific network.
Qualifications
We are seeking a postdoctoral fellow with well-documented experience of lignin, lignin characterisation, using NMR and/or EPR as characterisation tools. To qualify, you must hold a doctoral degree in Science in Materials Science, Chemical engineering or equivalent, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240309 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Application deadline: 18 June, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor Anette Larssonanette.larsson@chalmers.se
